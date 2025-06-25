Stripers Done in by Five-Run Third in 5-2 Loss to Tides
June 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NORFOLK, Virginia - Jarred Kelenic went 3-for-4 with an RBI single for the Gwinnett Stripers (0-2), but an early 1-0 lead didn't hold up in a 5-2 loss to the Norfolk Tides (2-0) on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. Gwinnett trails 0-2 in the first series of the International League's second half.
Scoring Recap: The Stripers took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a two-out RBI single by Kelenic scoring Sandy Leon, but it was short lived as Norfolk scored five runs on six hits off Davis Daniel (L, 4-6) in the bottom of the third. Jorge Mateo crushed a two-run homer (1) to left-center, Vimael Machin followed with a two-run double, and Emmanuel Rivera tacked on with an RBI single for a 5-1 Tides lead. Jonathan Ornelas gave Gwinnett late life with an opposite-field solo home run (3) to right in the ninth, but the comeback ended there at 5-2.
Key Contributors: Kelenic (3-for-4, RBI, stolen base) and Eddys Leonard (2-for-4, double) both had multi-hit efforts for Gwinnett. Norfolk was led by two-RBI games from Mateo (1-for-3, homer) and Machin (1-for-4, double). Tides' starter Roansy Contreras (W, 4-2) tossed 5.0 innings (3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO).
Noteworthy: Ornelas has hit all three of his home runs with Gwinnett on the current two-week road trip. Jose Ruiz pitched a scoreless seventh inning, becoming the 61st player to appear for the Stripers this season. Domingo Gonzalez has stranded all 13 inherited runners he has had this year.
Next Game (Thursday, June 26): Gwinnett Stripers at Norfolk Tides, 12:05 p.m. at Harbor Park. Radio Broadcast: 11:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 1): Gwinnett Stripers vs. St. Paul Saints, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark can collect an Independence Day T-Shirt courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
