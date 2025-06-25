Sounds Edge Jumbo Shrimp, 7-6

June 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Home runs from Victor Mesa Jr. and Jakob Marsee were not enough on Wednesday in the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 7-6 loss to the Nashville Sounds in front of 6,957 fans at VyStar Ballpark.

Down 6-5, their second deficit of the game, the Jumbo Shrimp (48-29) pulled even, 6-6, in the eighth. Deyvison De Los Santos sliced a single to lead off the inning and Graham Pauley followed with a walk. After a ground out pushed De Los Santos to third, Brian Navarreto plated De Los Santos on another fielder's choice to tie the ballgame.

The Sounds (45-30) continued the back-and-forth trend into the ninth and regained the lead 7-6. Freddy Zamora led off with a walk and reached third on a single by Ernesto Martinez Jr. Raynel Delgado proceeded to ground into a double play, but not before Zamora scored the go-ahead run to put the Sounds up 7-6.

In the bottom of the ninth, Mesa Jr. walked and went to second on a wild pitch, but was stranded on second base in the defeat.

Nashville struck in the first inning to take a two-run lead. With two outs, Andrew Vaughn singled, followed by a walk by Bobby Dalbec. With runners on first and second, Anthony Siegler singled home Vaughn and advanced Dalbec to second base. Oliver Dunn then singled, knocking in Dalbec to score the Sounds' second run.

The Sounds added a run in the fourth. Dunn led off with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Zamora singled, driving in Dunn from second to score Nashville's third run.

Jacksonville chipped away at their three-run deficit and put a run on the board in the fourth. Marsee smashed a triple to lead off the inning and scored on a RBI ground out by De Los Santos.

The Sounds extended their lead to 5-1 in the sixth. A pair of one-out singles by Drew Avans and Tyler Black put runners on the corners for the Sounds. Vaughn grounded out, but scored Avans from third and pushed Black to second. Black crossed the plate on a hit by Dalbec to score the second run of the inning.

Jacksonville tacked on a run in the sixth to narrow their deficit 5-2 when Mesa Jr. smoked a solo blast.

The Shrimp tied it up in the seventh. Navarreto led off with a walk, and after a fly out, another walk by Jacob Berry put runners on first and second. Marsee (5) smashed a three-run round-tripper to even the score 5-5.

Nashville reclaimed the lead in the eighth to go up 6-5. The Sounds led off the inning with back-to-back walks from Black and Vaughn. Dalbec grounded into a fielder's choice and advanced Black to third. With runners on first and third and one out, Siegler hit a fielder's choice that plated Black from third to give the Sounds a one-run advantage.

The Jumbo Shrimp and Sounds meet again in Thursday's 7:05 p.m. contest. LHP Patrick Monteverde (3-1, 4.01 ERA) starts for Jacksonville against Nashville LHP Bruce Zimmermann (4-4, 5.32 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.

