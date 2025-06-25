WooSox Bats Quiet in Loss to RailRiders

June 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Despite a strong start from Robert Stock, the Worcester Red Sox (0-2, 41-35) dropped game two of their six-game series with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (2-0, 40-34) on Wednesday night at PNC Field to by a 4-0 final.

The WooSox offense was held in check by RailRiders starter Cam Schlittler. The Walpole, Massachusetts native took a perfect game into the sixth inning. Schlittler tossed six scoreless innings, allowing two hits while walking a batter and striking out nine.

Tyler McDonough broke up the perfect-game bid with a lead-off single in the top of the sixth.

The game was scoreless going into the bottom of the sixth, but the RailRiders broke the scoreless tie when T.J. Rumfield hit a two-run double to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre the lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barred scored a run in the seventh on an RBI single from Ismael Munguia. They added another in the eighth when Jose Rojas singled in a run.

In his 11th start of the season, Robert Stock worked into the sixth. The right-hander went 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on five hits. Stock walked one and struck out six.

The loss was Worcester's third shutout loss of the season, and the second time they've been shut out by the RailRiders.

The WooSox and RailRiders continue their six-game series tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Left-hander Kyle Harrison makes his Red Sox organizational debut, while the RailRiders counter with right-hander Carlos Carrasco. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.







International League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.