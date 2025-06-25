WooSox Bats Quiet in Loss to RailRiders
June 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
MOOSIC, PA - Despite a strong start from Robert Stock, the Worcester Red Sox (0-2, 41-35) dropped game two of their six-game series with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (2-0, 40-34) on Wednesday night at PNC Field to by a 4-0 final.
The WooSox offense was held in check by RailRiders starter Cam Schlittler. The Walpole, Massachusetts native took a perfect game into the sixth inning. Schlittler tossed six scoreless innings, allowing two hits while walking a batter and striking out nine.
Tyler McDonough broke up the perfect-game bid with a lead-off single in the top of the sixth.
The game was scoreless going into the bottom of the sixth, but the RailRiders broke the scoreless tie when T.J. Rumfield hit a two-run double to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre the lead.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barred scored a run in the seventh on an RBI single from Ismael Munguia. They added another in the eighth when Jose Rojas singled in a run.
In his 11th start of the season, Robert Stock worked into the sixth. The right-hander went 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on five hits. Stock walked one and struck out six.
The loss was Worcester's third shutout loss of the season, and the second time they've been shut out by the RailRiders.
The WooSox and RailRiders continue their six-game series tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Left-hander Kyle Harrison makes his Red Sox organizational debut, while the RailRiders counter with right-hander Carlos Carrasco. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.
International League Stories from June 25, 2025
- Delay No Problem for RailRiders as Schlittler Fires Blanks - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Bats Quiet in Loss to RailRiders - Worcester Red Sox
- Redbirds Best Bulls 3-2 - Durham Bulls
- Stripers Done in by Five-Run Third in 5-2 Loss to Tides - Gwinnett Stripers
- Redbirds Snag Win Late on Eighth-Inning Baker Double - Memphis Redbirds
- Mateo Homers to Start MLB Rehab - Norfolk Tides
- Storm Chasers Rally Late in 7-5 Win against the Indians - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 25, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Offense Stifled by Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians Fall to Storm Chasers in Rainy 10 Innings - Indianapolis Indians
- 'Pigs Pitching Stifles Buffalo Bats for Second Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- I-Cubs Drop Fifth Straight in Heartbreak Fashion 8-7 - Iowa Cubs
- Another Slam for Kayfus Leads to Another Win - Columbus Clippers
- Sounds Edge Jumbo Shrimp, 7-6 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Baldwin and DeLoach's 10th Inning Heroics Net Knights Exciting Win - Charlotte Knights
- Wings Fall Short against Syracuse Wednesday Afternoon - Rochester Red Wings
- Hot Bats Lead Syracuse to 5-1 Win over Rochester on Steamy Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Mud Hens Rally Late But Fall Short to Knights in Extra Innings - Toledo Mud Hens
- Unlucky 13: Saints and Bats Washed out Due to Rain, Doubleheader on Saturday - St. Paul Saints
- Redbirds Add Cookout to Fourth of July Celebration - Memphis Redbirds
- June 25 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 25 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Early Seven-Run Flurry Sends Indians to Series-Opening Win - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Red Sox Stories
- WooSox Bats Quiet in Loss to RailRiders
- "Ballparks Are Living Organisms": Janet Marie Smith Reflects on Storied Career in Ballpark Design
- Mark "Pathfinder" Epstein Talks Cape Dreams to Launch 2025 Great Polar Park Writers Series
- Everything But the Game: WooSox to Present First-Ever 4th of July Family Fest
- Jordan Triples, Drives in Three as WooSox Win, 7-1