Mud Hens Rally Late But Fall Short to Knights in Extra Innings

June 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens dropped a hard-fought 4-3 decision to the Charlotte Knights in extra innings during game two of their six-game set on Wednesday, June 25, at Fifth Third Field. First pitch was delivered at 12:05 p.m. in front of a lively midday crowd.

Charlotte struck first with a two-run homer off the bat of Joshua Palacios in the top of the first. Matt Vierling led off the bottom half with a base hit to left for Toledo.

Manuel Margot added another hit in the second with a single to shallow center, while the Hens' pitching staff kept the Knights off the board in the middle innings despite scattered singles from Corey Julks and Dominic Fletcher.

Toledo broke through in the sixth. Ryan Kreidler roped a one-out double to center and came around to score on a clutch two-out double by Gage Workman. Riley Unroe followed with another two-out RBI double to left, bringing Workman home and knotting the game at 2-2.

The Knights and Hens traded singles in the seventh from Andre Lipcius and Jace Jung, but both sides were held in check thanks to timely defense. Toledo flashed the leather in the eighth, turning a smooth 4-6-3 double play to erase back-to-back walks and end the inning.

With the game tied after nine, the contest headed into extras. Charlotte jumped ahead with a two-run homer from Brooks Baldwin in the top of the tenth.

Toledo didn't go down without a fight. Jung delivered a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the inning to plate Brewer Hicklen, trimming the deficit to one. Kreidler followed with a single to right, but Jung was thrown out at the plate to end the game.

Reese Olson got the start for the Mud Hens, tossing four solid innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out five. The bullpen combined for six innings of work, highlighted by scoreless outings from Matt Manning, Beau Brieske, and Drew Sommers. Ryan Miller was tagged with the loss after the tenth.

The Toledo Mud Hens look to bounce back in game three of the series against the Charlotte Knights on Thursday, June 26. First pitch from Fifth Third Field is slated for 7:05 p.m.

Notables:

Jace Jung (2-4, 2B, RBI, BB)

Matt Manning (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K)







