Malloy Launches 3-Run Homer in Saturday Night Win in St. Paul

June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







St. Paul, MN - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the St. Paul Saints on Saturday evening at CHS Field. The final score was 9-4 as the Hens' offense continued to shine.

Toeing the rubber for Toledo was lefty Lael Lockhart, who entered the game with a 2-6 record and a 5.78 ERA. St. Paul countered with right-hander Cory Lewis, who came in at 1-4 with a 9.09 ERA.

The Mud Hens picked up right where they left off from Friday night's slugfest.

Matt Vierling led off with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After Lewis walked both Justyn-Henry Malloy and Andy Ibáñez, the bases were left loaded for Brewer Hicklen with one out in the first. Hicklen delivered a two-run double to left field to give Toledo an early 2-0 lead.

The Saints responded immediately in the bottom half of the inning. Two consecutive hits to lead off the frame put runners in scoring position. A walk then loaded the bases, and Ryan Fitzgerald's bunt single brought in a run to get St. Paul on the board.

With the bases still loaded with one out, another walk tied the game. The Saints took a 3-2 lead on a groundout from Yunior Severino that allowed Jose Miranda to score from third.

Toledo needed to tighten things up defensively to stop the bleeding. Despite a shaky start, Lockhart struck out the final batter to end the inning, limiting the damage to just a one-run deficit.

Lockhart rebounded in the second and third innings, allowing no hits and tallying four strikeouts while keeping the Saints off the board.

In the fourth, Tomás Nido led off with a single, followed by a walk to Vierling. Malloy then crushed a three-run homer, launching it 379 feet over the wall to restore Toledo's lead, 5-3.

The sixth inning proved to be another big one for the Hens. Andrew Navigato and Vierling opened the frame with back-to-back singles. Jace Jung followed with an RBI double. Ibáñez then hit a fly ball that resulted in a dropped catch, bringing in another run. Hicklen capped off the inning with a sacrifice fly, making it an 8-3 game.

Bailey Horn took over for Lockhart in the sixth. Lockhart's final line: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, and 7 K. Horn gave up a solo home run to the first batter he faced but settled in to close the inning without further damage.

Toledo added one more in the seventh. Workman drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on a groundout, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Vierling drove him in with his third hit of the night, an RBI single to make it 9-4.

Brendan White pitched a clean seventh, retiring four batters (two by strikeout, two by groundout), and PJ Poulin handled the eighth and ninth innings. Despite a few base hits by the Saints, the Hens' defense held strong to secure the 9-4 victory.

Notables:

Matt Vierling: 3 R, 3 H, 1 RBI

Justyn-Henry Malloy: 2 R, 1 H, 3 RBI

Brewer Hicklen: 1 H, 3 RBI

The Mud Hens will look to close out the series with a win on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3:07 p.m.







