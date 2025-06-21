Syracuse Loses to Jacksonville, 4-2, on Saturday as Jumbo Shrimp Clinch First Half League Championship

June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle) Yonny Hernandez (left) of the Syracuse Mets(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo, 4-2, on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium. With the Jacksonville win and a Lehigh Valley IronPigs loss in Rochester tonight, the Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half International League championship.

Jacksonville (47-27) got on the board in the top of the first inning. With one out, Jakob Marsee and Victor Mesa Jr. hit back-to-back solo home runs to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-0 lead. This is the fourth time in five games this week that Jacksonville scored in the first inning.

Syracuse (30-44) cut into the deficit in the bottom of the second. With one out, Luke Ritter singled, and Gilberto Celestino walked to put runners at first and second base. Yonny Hernandez then singled to right field, scoring Ritter make it a 2-1 ballgame.

The Mets tied the game in the fourth. With one out, Celestino singled, Hernandez walked, and Luis De Los Santos singled to load the bases. Jakson Reetz then lifted a ball to the ball in left-center field that was caught, but it was deep enough for Celestino to tag up at third base and score, knotting the game up, 2-2.

Meanwhile, after allowing the two runs in the first inning, Syracuse starting pitcher Nolan McLean settled into his start, pitching five innings, allowing only one more hit and no more runs while striking out six batters.

Jacksonville regained the lead in the seventh. Maximo Acosta singled, moved to second base on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt, advanced to third base on a groundout, and Acosta scored on a Tory Johnston singled to take a 3-2 advantage.

The Jumbo Shrimp added an insurance run in the ninth. With two outs, Jacob Berry singled and moved to third on a Johnston single. Berry then scored on a wild pitch for a 4-2 lead.

Syracuse only managed two hits in the last five innings and didn't get a runner past first base during that stretch.

The Mets and Jumbo Shrimp conclude their six-game series on Sunday. Left-hander Brandon Waddell is slated to start on the mound for Syracuse. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m.

