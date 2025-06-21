Syracuse Loses to Jacksonville, 4-2, on Saturday as Jumbo Shrimp Clinch First Half League Championship
June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo, 4-2, on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium. With the Jacksonville win and a Lehigh Valley IronPigs loss in Rochester tonight, the Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half International League championship.
Jacksonville (47-27) got on the board in the top of the first inning. With one out, Jakob Marsee and Victor Mesa Jr. hit back-to-back solo home runs to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-0 lead. This is the fourth time in five games this week that Jacksonville scored in the first inning.
Syracuse (30-44) cut into the deficit in the bottom of the second. With one out, Luke Ritter singled, and Gilberto Celestino walked to put runners at first and second base. Yonny Hernandez then singled to right field, scoring Ritter make it a 2-1 ballgame.
The Mets tied the game in the fourth. With one out, Celestino singled, Hernandez walked, and Luis De Los Santos singled to load the bases. Jakson Reetz then lifted a ball to the ball in left-center field that was caught, but it was deep enough for Celestino to tag up at third base and score, knotting the game up, 2-2.
Meanwhile, after allowing the two runs in the first inning, Syracuse starting pitcher Nolan McLean settled into his start, pitching five innings, allowing only one more hit and no more runs while striking out six batters.
Jacksonville regained the lead in the seventh. Maximo Acosta singled, moved to second base on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt, advanced to third base on a groundout, and Acosta scored on a Tory Johnston singled to take a 3-2 advantage.
The Jumbo Shrimp added an insurance run in the ninth. With two outs, Jacob Berry singled and moved to third on a Johnston single. Berry then scored on a wild pitch for a 4-2 lead.
Syracuse only managed two hits in the last five innings and didn't get a runner past first base during that stretch.
The Mets and Jumbo Shrimp conclude their six-game series on Sunday. Left-hander Brandon Waddell is slated to start on the mound for Syracuse. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Yonny Hernandez (left) of the Syracuse Mets
(Kylie Richelle)
International League Stories from June 21, 2025
- Malloy Launches 3-Run Homer in Saturday Night Win in St. Paul - Toledo Mud Hens
- Basallo Leads Offense In Win - Norfolk Tides
- Late Lead Slips Away, Bats Fall, 4-3, in Extras - Louisville Bats
- Seymour, Bulls Best Storm Chasers, 8-7 - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Officially Eliminated from First Half Playoff Race with Fifth Straight Loss to Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Loses to Jacksonville, 4-2, on Saturday as Jumbo Shrimp Clinch First Half League Championship - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Earn Win in 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Claim International League First Half Championship, Secure Playoff Berth - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians Drop Penultimate Game of Series to Clippers, 4-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Blaze Past Stripers in Fire Themed Jerseys - Charlotte Knights
- Clippers Take Care of Business on Saturday - Columbus Clippers
- Stripers Can't Find Big Hit in 4-1 Loss at Charlotte - Gwinnett Stripers
- Stefanic Helps Power Bisons 10-6 Win in Worcester - Buffalo Bisons
- June 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 21, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 21 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Piña Makes Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Syracuse Loses to Jacksonville, 4-2, on Saturday as Jumbo Shrimp Clinch First Half League Championship
- Manaea Stars as Syracuse Splits Friday Doubleheader with Jacksonville
- Syracuse and Jacksonville Suspended on Thursday, Doubleheader to be Played on Friday at 4:05 p.m.
- Syracuse Loses to Jacksonville, 5-3, on Wednesday Night
- Yonny Hernandez Extends Hitting Streak to Ten Games, But Mets Lose to Jumbo Shrimp, 6-4, on Tuesday Night