Stripers Can't Find Big Hit in 4-1 Loss at Charlotte
June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Gwinnett Stripers (28-46) had opportunities to come back late but stranded six runners on base over the final four innings and nine for the night in a 4-1 loss to the Charlotte Knights (36-38) on Saturday night at Truist Field. Gwinnett trails the series 3-2 heading into the first-half finale on Sunday.
Scoring Recap: The Knights stormed out to a 4-0 lead with two-run homers from Corey Julks (7) in the second and Korey Lee (5) in the fourth off newest Stripers' starter Adam Maier (L, 0-1). In the fifth, Eddy Alvarez doubled and scored on an RBI groundout by David Fletcher to cut the deficit to 4-1. Gwinnett loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, but Alvarez grounded into a 3-6-1 double play to end the threat. Jason Delay led off the ninth with a walk, but Justin Anderson (S, 4) retired the next three batters to end the game.
Key Contributors: Maier went 5.0 innings (3 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) in his Triple-A debut, while the bullpen trio of Jhancarlos Lara (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 SO), Hayden Harris (1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO), and Kevin Herget (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO) combined on 3.0 scoreless innings. Fletcher went 1-for-4 with a double and the lone RBI for the Stripers. Julks and Lee each finished with a homer and two RBIs for the Knights.
Noteworthy: Maier pitched for the first time above the High-A level, becoming the 16th different starting pitcher for the Stripers this year. Gwinnett supported him with just one run, however, going 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position. The Stripers are still winless when trailing after seven innings this year (0-41).
Next Game (Sunday, June 22): Gwinnett Stripers at Charlotte Knights, 7:04 p.m. at Truist Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 1): Gwinnett Stripers vs. St. Paul Saints, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark can collect an Independence Day T-Shirt courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
