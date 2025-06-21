Pérez Crushes Sixth Career Grand Slam in 7-4 Loss
June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
NASHVILLE, TN. - The Iowa Cubs dropped the fifth of the six-game series against the Nashville Sounds 7-4.
The Sounds took the lead in the first five innings of the game as the score was 4-0 Nashville.
Iowa answered back in the top of the sixth inning as Carlos Pérez crushed his third grand slam of the season, sixth of his career as the game was tied 4-4. Marked his 14th homer of the season as well.
But, Nashville scored three unanswered runs in the bottom of the eighth inning off Ethan Roberts and won the game 7-4.
The Iowa Cubs conclude this week's series against the Nashville Sounds on Sunday, June 22 as first pitch is slated for 2:05 p.m. CT.
##CUBS##
