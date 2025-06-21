Pérez Crushes Sixth Career Grand Slam in 7-4 Loss

June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







NASHVILLE, TN. - The Iowa Cubs dropped the fifth of the six-game series against the Nashville Sounds 7-4.

The Sounds took the lead in the first five innings of the game as the score was 4-0 Nashville.

Iowa answered back in the top of the sixth inning as Carlos Pérez crushed his third grand slam of the season, sixth of his career as the game was tied 4-4. Marked his 14th homer of the season as well.

But, Nashville scored three unanswered runs in the bottom of the eighth inning off Ethan Roberts and won the game 7-4.

The Iowa Cubs conclude this week's series against the Nashville Sounds on Sunday, June 22 as first pitch is slated for 2:05 p.m. CT.

##CUBS##







International League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.