Late Lead Slips Away, Bats Fall, 4-3, in Extras

June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats dropped the fifth game of their six-game-series against the Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders 4-3 in 10 innings on a scorching Saturday Night, with special guest Kate Flannery from The Office in attendance for Rabies Awareness Night.

Just like the heat, the Bats opened hot in the first inning, scoring two runs off Jack Rogers' two-run double to right field.

Set up by a triple from Jose Rojas, the RailRiders quickly answered in the top of the second, reducing the deficit to one on an RBI groundout by Bryan De La Cruz.

The Bats looked to continue their hot hitting but left Blake Dunn and Francisco Urbaez in scoring positions as RailRiders starter Sean Boyle struck out Jeimer Candelario to end the second. The trend continued into the third as the Bats again left two runners on base.

The Bats found their groove again in the bottom of the fifth as Ryan Vilade's RBI double scored Edwin Ríos to cushion the lead 3-1.

Starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson returned to fine form after giving up a run in the second. The Bats secured two outfield double plays, first on a great throw from Vilade in left field in the fourth and another alert play by Blake Dunn in center in the sixth, assisting Wilkerson in keeping the RailRiders at bay. The 36-year-old finished with three strikeouts in six innings pitched before being relieved by righty Lenny Torres Jr. in the top of the seventh.

The pitching change was much to the RailRiders' delight as Brennen Davis immediately ripped one to center field for a solo homer, cutting the lead to just one. Torres escaped the inning with just the one earned run, sitting down the next three batters in order.

Southpaw Sam Moll protected the lead in the top of the eighth, by quickly striking out two of the three hitters he faced. The RailRiders returned the favor in the bottom of the eighth, as reliever Geoff Hartlieb (W, 3-2) similarly went 1-2-3.

The tides turned in the top of the ninth as Davis hit his second home of the night to tie the game 3-3 against Bats closer Zach Maxwell. The momentum carried into the bottom of the frame as the Bats couldn't secure a run, leading to extra innings.

The RailRiders continued their hitting streak with Alex Jackson's RBI double to take the lead against Bats lefty Joe La Sorsa (L, 2-2). The Bats couldn't answer against Colten Brewer (S, 5) as Rogers hit a textbook double play ball to end the game.

Ríos and Vilade both had two hits in the loss. On defense, the Bats tied a season high by turning three double plays.

The Bats (32-42) will look to secure the series win versus the RailRiders (37-34) on Sunday afternoon in a quick turnaround game. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Sports Talk 790.







