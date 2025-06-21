Seymour, Bulls Best Storm Chasers, 8-7

June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NE - Durham first baseman Bob Seymour smashed four hits, including his International League leading seventeenth homer, and drove in four runs, while second baseman Coco Montes brought home Seymour with a go-ahead ninth-inning RBI single as the Bulls earned their fifth straight win an 8-7 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday evening at Werner Park.

Heading into the ninth inning tied at 7-7, Seymour clubbed his fourth hit of the night, a single to right, before taking second on a wild pitch and then scoring when Montes ripped his clutch single to left. Seymour got the scoring started with a two-run 408-foot longball to right to give Durham the early 2-0 advantage. Two innings later, Seymour brought home two more by ripping a double to right, doubling the lead to four. RF Andrew Stevenson would then smash an RBI double to center in the fourth to extend the lead to 5-0.

Omaha in the bottom of the frame would plate a tally before Seymour scored on a wild pitch in the fifth to make it 6-1. The Storm Chasers would then plate two tallies in the sixth and four in the eighth to even the contest before the decisive ninth frame.

Bulls starter Logan Workman (5.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO) struck out seven over 5.2 frames, though he did not factor in the final decisions. Reliever Cole Wilcox (1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB) earned the victory with 1.2 scoreless frames.

Seymour (4-4, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB) posted a game-high four hits while reaching base in all five of his plate appearances. Stevenson (2-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB) and DH Tre' Morgan (2-4, 2 R, 1 BB) added multi-hit efforts as well.

What's about Bob?: Following his four-hit performance, Bob Seymour continues to lead the International League in home runs (17), RBI (61), and total bases (149). In 17 June contests he has compiled a .377 average (26-69) with 18 runs, six doubles, two triples, six homers and 21 RBI, along with a 1.219 OPS.

High Five: The Bulls during their five-game win streak have outscored the Storm Chasers 42-17, while also outhitting Omaha 66-31. Durham's longest win streak of the 2025 season is eight, accomplished from April 27-May 6.

What's Next: LHP Joe Rock is expected to get the nod in tomorrow evening's series finale for the Bulls, with RHP John Gant (1-1, 5.06) anticipated to toe the rubber for the Storm Chasers.

