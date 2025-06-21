Seymour, Bulls Best Storm Chasers, 8-7
June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
PAPILLION, NE - Durham first baseman Bob Seymour smashed four hits, including his International League leading seventeenth homer, and drove in four runs, while second baseman Coco Montes brought home Seymour with a go-ahead ninth-inning RBI single as the Bulls earned their fifth straight win an 8-7 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday evening at Werner Park.
Heading into the ninth inning tied at 7-7, Seymour clubbed his fourth hit of the night, a single to right, before taking second on a wild pitch and then scoring when Montes ripped his clutch single to left. Seymour got the scoring started with a two-run 408-foot longball to right to give Durham the early 2-0 advantage. Two innings later, Seymour brought home two more by ripping a double to right, doubling the lead to four. RF Andrew Stevenson would then smash an RBI double to center in the fourth to extend the lead to 5-0.
Omaha in the bottom of the frame would plate a tally before Seymour scored on a wild pitch in the fifth to make it 6-1. The Storm Chasers would then plate two tallies in the sixth and four in the eighth to even the contest before the decisive ninth frame.
Bulls starter Logan Workman (5.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO) struck out seven over 5.2 frames, though he did not factor in the final decisions. Reliever Cole Wilcox (1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB) earned the victory with 1.2 scoreless frames.
Seymour (4-4, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB) posted a game-high four hits while reaching base in all five of his plate appearances. Stevenson (2-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB) and DH Tre' Morgan (2-4, 2 R, 1 BB) added multi-hit efforts as well.
What's about Bob?: Following his four-hit performance, Bob Seymour continues to lead the International League in home runs (17), RBI (61), and total bases (149). In 17 June contests he has compiled a .377 average (26-69) with 18 runs, six doubles, two triples, six homers and 21 RBI, along with a 1.219 OPS.
High Five: The Bulls during their five-game win streak have outscored the Storm Chasers 42-17, while also outhitting Omaha 66-31. Durham's longest win streak of the 2025 season is eight, accomplished from April 27-May 6.
What's Next: LHP Joe Rock is expected to get the nod in tomorrow evening's series finale for the Bulls, with RHP John Gant (1-1, 5.06) anticipated to toe the rubber for the Storm Chasers.
#DURHAMBULLS
International League Stories from June 21, 2025
- Jacksonville Beats Syracuse, Clinches Playoff Berth - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Pérez Crushes Sixth Career Grand Slam in 7-4 Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Nashville Takes Series Command with 7-4 Win Over Iowa - Nashville Sounds
- Wings Beat IronPigs, Collect Fifth Straight Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Drop Third Game of Series Against Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints' Struggles Continue in 9-4 Loss to Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Malloy Launches 3-Run Homer in Saturday Night Win in St. Paul - Toledo Mud Hens
- Basallo Leads Offense In Win - Norfolk Tides
- Late Lead Slips Away, Bats Fall, 4-3, in Extras - Louisville Bats
- Seymour, Bulls Best Storm Chasers, 8-7 - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Officially Eliminated from First Half Playoff Race with Fifth Straight Loss to Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Loses to Jacksonville, 4-2, on Saturday as Jumbo Shrimp Clinch First Half League Championship - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Earn Win in 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Claim International League First Half Championship, Secure Playoff Berth - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians Drop Penultimate Game of Series to Clippers, 4-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Blaze Past Stripers in Fire Themed Jerseys - Charlotte Knights
- Clippers Take Care of Business on Saturday - Columbus Clippers
- Stripers Can't Find Big Hit in 4-1 Loss at Charlotte - Gwinnett Stripers
- Stefanic Helps Power Bisons 10-6 Win in Worcester - Buffalo Bisons
- June 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 21, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 21 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Piña Makes Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.