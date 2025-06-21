Basallo Leads Offense In Win
June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
MEMPHIS, Tn --- The Norfolk Tides (30-42) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (40-32), 7-3, on Saturday night at AutoZone Park. The Tides have won two straight and are up 3-2 entering the series finale Sunday. Tomorrow's game is also the final day of the First Half of the season.
Samuel Basallo led the Tides offense tonight, going 2-for-4 with two runs, a double, three RBI and a walk. The first RBI was a fan interference double in the third inning, then had a two-run single in the fifth.
Heston Kjerstad and Jeremiah Jackson also had two hits on the night. Kjerstad had a double and a triple, while JJ recorded two doubles. Norfolk totaled eight extra-base hits, including seven doubles.
Chace McDermott earned the win as the starting pitcher. He went 5.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits and four walks while striking out four batters and induced one double play.
The series finale starts at 2:05 pm tomorrow. RHP Thaddeus Ward (5-4, 6.54) is scheduled to throw for Norfolk while RHP Tekoah Roby (0-1, 10.45) is the probable for Memphis. It is a rematch between the starters of Tuesday night's series opener.
International League Stories from June 21, 2025
- Pérez Crushes Sixth Career Grand Slam in 7-4 Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Nashville Takes Series Command with 7-4 Win Over Iowa - Nashville Sounds
- Wings Beat IronPigs, Collect Fifth Straight Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Drop Third Game of Series Against Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints' Struggles Continue in 9-4 Loss to Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Malloy Launches 3-Run Homer in Saturday Night Win in St. Paul - Toledo Mud Hens
- Basallo Leads Offense In Win - Norfolk Tides
- Late Lead Slips Away, Bats Fall, 4-3, in Extras - Louisville Bats
- Seymour, Bulls Best Storm Chasers, 8-7 - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Officially Eliminated from First Half Playoff Race with Fifth Straight Loss to Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Loses to Jacksonville, 4-2, on Saturday as Jumbo Shrimp Clinch First Half League Championship - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Earn Win in 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Claim International League First Half Championship, Secure Playoff Berth - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians Drop Penultimate Game of Series to Clippers, 4-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Blaze Past Stripers in Fire Themed Jerseys - Charlotte Knights
- Clippers Take Care of Business on Saturday - Columbus Clippers
- Stripers Can't Find Big Hit in 4-1 Loss at Charlotte - Gwinnett Stripers
- Stefanic Helps Power Bisons 10-6 Win in Worcester - Buffalo Bisons
- June 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 21, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 21 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Piña Makes Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.