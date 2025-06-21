Basallo Leads Offense In Win

June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







MEMPHIS, Tn --- The Norfolk Tides (30-42) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (40-32), 7-3, on Saturday night at AutoZone Park. The Tides have won two straight and are up 3-2 entering the series finale Sunday. Tomorrow's game is also the final day of the First Half of the season.

Samuel Basallo led the Tides offense tonight, going 2-for-4 with two runs, a double, three RBI and a walk. The first RBI was a fan interference double in the third inning, then had a two-run single in the fifth.

Heston Kjerstad and Jeremiah Jackson also had two hits on the night. Kjerstad had a double and a triple, while JJ recorded two doubles. Norfolk totaled eight extra-base hits, including seven doubles.

Chace McDermott earned the win as the starting pitcher. He went 5.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits and four walks while striking out four batters and induced one double play.

The series finale starts at 2:05 pm tomorrow. RHP Thaddeus Ward (5-4, 6.54) is scheduled to throw for Norfolk while RHP Tekoah Roby (0-1, 10.45) is the probable for Memphis. It is a rematch between the starters of Tuesday night's series opener.







International League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.