Clippers Take Care of Business on Saturday
June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers defeated Indianapolis on Saturday night at Huntington Park, 4-1. Columbus pitching was dominant all evening, as two hurlers combined to hold the visitors to just one run on four hits.
Left-hander Joey Cantillo was outstanding over the game's first 3.1 innings, allowing just one hit while striking out five. He was relieved by Aaron Davenport, who finished the game with 5.2 innings of one-run baseball. Davenport (1-0) also punched out five Indy hitters.
The Clippers struck first in the bottom of the 1st when Jhonkensy Noel laced a RBI single to center field.
The game remained 1-0 until the 5th, when Columbus scored twice. Yordys Valdes led off the inning with a single and later scored on a wild pitch.
Chase DeLauter added a RBI sacrifice fly to make it 3-0 Clippers.
Columbus scraped together another run in the 6th. C.J. Kayfus singled, then stole second base. He made it to third on a ground out and eventually scored on a single by Milan Tolentino.
Indy got one back in the 8th in the form of a solo homer by catcher Shawn Ross, but it was too little, too late.
The Clippers improved to 33-38 with the win, while Indianapolis drops to 42-31 on the year.
The series versus the Indianapolis baseball team concludes Sunday with Family Day at Huntington Park. It is Columbus Zoo & Aquarium Day! Plus don't miss the special Lego "Make and Take" event. And as always, kids of all ages can participate in the post-game Fun Run around the bases after the game. Get your tickets now!
International League Stories from June 21, 2025
- Pérez Crushes Sixth Career Grand Slam in 7-4 Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Nashville Takes Series Command with 7-4 Win Over Iowa - Nashville Sounds
- Wings Beat IronPigs, Collect Fifth Straight Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Drop Third Game of Series Against Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints' Struggles Continue in 9-4 Loss to Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Malloy Launches 3-Run Homer in Saturday Night Win in St. Paul - Toledo Mud Hens
- Basallo Leads Offense In Win - Norfolk Tides
- Late Lead Slips Away, Bats Fall, 4-3, in Extras - Louisville Bats
- Seymour, Bulls Best Storm Chasers, 8-7 - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Officially Eliminated from First Half Playoff Race with Fifth Straight Loss to Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Loses to Jacksonville, 4-2, on Saturday as Jumbo Shrimp Clinch First Half League Championship - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Earn Win in 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Claim International League First Half Championship, Secure Playoff Berth - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians Drop Penultimate Game of Series to Clippers, 4-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Blaze Past Stripers in Fire Themed Jerseys - Charlotte Knights
- Clippers Take Care of Business on Saturday - Columbus Clippers
- Stripers Can't Find Big Hit in 4-1 Loss at Charlotte - Gwinnett Stripers
- Stefanic Helps Power Bisons 10-6 Win in Worcester - Buffalo Bisons
- June 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 21, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 21 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Piña Makes Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.