Clippers Take Care of Business on Saturday

June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers defeated Indianapolis on Saturday night at Huntington Park, 4-1. Columbus pitching was dominant all evening, as two hurlers combined to hold the visitors to just one run on four hits.

Left-hander Joey Cantillo was outstanding over the game's first 3.1 innings, allowing just one hit while striking out five. He was relieved by Aaron Davenport, who finished the game with 5.2 innings of one-run baseball. Davenport (1-0) also punched out five Indy hitters.

The Clippers struck first in the bottom of the 1st when Jhonkensy Noel laced a RBI single to center field.

The game remained 1-0 until the 5th, when Columbus scored twice. Yordys Valdes led off the inning with a single and later scored on a wild pitch.

Chase DeLauter added a RBI sacrifice fly to make it 3-0 Clippers.

Columbus scraped together another run in the 6th. C.J. Kayfus singled, then stole second base. He made it to third on a ground out and eventually scored on a single by Milan Tolentino.

Indy got one back in the 8th in the form of a solo homer by catcher Shawn Ross, but it was too little, too late.

The Clippers improved to 33-38 with the win, while Indianapolis drops to 42-31 on the year.

