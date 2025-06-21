June 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds

June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (39-33) at NASHVILLE SOUNDS (42-29)

Saturday, June 21 - 6:35 PM CT - First Horizon Park - Nashville, TN

RHP Connor Noland (6-3, 3.74) vs. LHP Josh Maciejewski (2-0, 3.72)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the fifth of a six-game series tonight against the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park...right-hander Connor Noland is slated to make his 14th start with Iowa...left-hander Josh Maciejewski will make his first start of the season for Nashville tonight.

FORGET ABOUT IT: The Iowa Cubs dropped the second game of this week's series 8-5...major-league rehabber Shota Imanaga started for Iowa as he worked 4.1 scoreless innings and struck out eight batters in the process...the I-Cubs were up 3-1 until the sixth inning, but Porter Hodge allowed six runs in the seventh as Nashville took control of the game from there on out.

BLANKED: Tuesday night, Iowa was blanked for the third time this season and for the first since a 1-0 loss on April 23 vs. Louisville...on the other hand, the I-Cubs picked up their sixth shutout victory of the season on Sunday...it marked their first shutout since they blanked Omaha in both games of a doubleheader June 4.

R. MARTIN: Reliever Riley Martin picked up his third save of the season on Sunday...Martin has not allowed an earned run in his last 17 appearances (24.2 IP) since April 18...among pitchers who have thrown at least 30.0 innings in the International League this season, Riley's 1.17 ERA ranks second...he is one of nine pitchers in the IL to have at least four wins and zero losses.

LONG-TERM DAMAGE: Last night, Jonathon Long had his second four-hit game of the season...the first time came against Buffalo on April 30...yesterday also marked Long's 25th multi-hit game of the season who leads the team, just one ahead of Moises Ballesteros with 24.

THE BIG O: Owen Caissie went 4-for-4 with a double Tuesday night which marked his third four-hit game of his career and first since Sept. 15, 2024 vs. Louisville...OC hit his 11th home run of the season in the series finale on Sunday...Owen has homered in four of his last nine games, including in three straight from June 8-12...he became the first I-Cub to do so since Alexander Canario on June 8-11, 2024 and was the first time in his career Owen has homered in three straight games...Caissie has reached base in 19 consecutive games dating back to May 30 in which he is batting .368 (25-for-68) with eight doubles, four home runs, 13 RBI and 11 walks.

P É REZ POWER: Catcher Carlos Pérez hit his 13th home run of the season Thursday night, which is good for tied for fourth best in in the International League...across his last 17 games since May 30, he has hit seven home runs which the most in the IL during that span.

BALLY, BALLY: Catcher Moises Ballesteros tallied another multi-hit game last night and now has six multi-hit efforts in his last 12 games...during the month of June, Bally is batting .339 (20-for-59) with six doubles, three home runs 17 RBI and six walks...the 17 June RBI lead the International League.

VS. NASHVILLE: This series between Iowa and Nashville is the lone time the clubs play this season...the I-Cubs and Sounds met last year at First Horizon Park from July 9-14 and Nashville won five of the six games.

BLINK AND YOU'LL MISS IT: Sunday's afternoon's game at Principal Park lasted just an hour and 55 minutes, which marked the fastest game in Des Moines since the I-Cubs and New Orleans played an hour and 50 minute game on May 7, 2012.

QUALITY OVER QUANTITY: I-Cubs starter Connor Noland secured his sixth quality start of the season on Sunday, which ranks second in the International League behind Lehigh Valley's Nabil Crismatt who has seven...among qualified pitchers, Noland ties for fourth in wins (6) and winning percentage (.667) and tied for fifth with 67.1 innings pitched...among International League pitchers who have made at least 13 starts, Noland's 3.74 ERA is third-best...Connor has made eight day starts this season and has gone 5-2 with a 2.53 ERA (12 ER in 42.2 IP) with 32 strikeouts.







