Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 21 at Lehigh Valley

June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (26-45) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (46-27)

Saturday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Seth Shuman (1-4, 7.35) vs. RHP Andrew Painter (3-2, 4.35)

WE LIKE OUR WINGS HOT: The Rochester Red Wings handily downed the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 11-5 at Coca-Cola Park on Friday night, to clinch their fourth-straight win, and a series victory...RF ROBERT HASSELL III homered twice, finishing a triple shy of the cycle and delivering a game-high four RBI...CF ANDREW PINCKNEY hit a two-run single that provided Rochester with some insurance runs and added a second hit at the plate... 2B J.T. ARRUDA, DH TREY LIPSCOMB and 1B YOHANDY MORALES all added an RBI apiece to round out the Red Wings offense...the Wings will look to clinch their fifth straight win at Coca-Cola Park tonight, as they take on the IronPigs at 6:35 PM...RHP SETH SHUMAN will take the mound for Rochester against Lehigh Valley's RHP Andrew Painter.

EVERYDAY I'M HASSELL-IN: RF ROBERT HASSELL III tied his career-high with four hits in last night's contest, including his fifth and sixth homers of the season, a double, four RBI, a walk and a pair of runs scored...his double in the top of the fourth put him three-quarters of the way to the cycle, making the 2020 eighth overall pick the first Red Wing to do so through the first four innings of a game since Tyler Austin on 8/9/2018, vs. Toledo...26 of the Tennessee native's 55 hits this season (47%) have come in 15 games against the IronPigs...he carries a slash line of .419/.471/.694 with a 1.165 OPS, nine XBH (4 HR, 5 2B) and 12 RBI against the Philadelphia Phillies top affiliate...

His first homer of the night led off the game in the top of the first...he is the first Red Wing to hit a leadoff home run at Coca-Cola Park since Luis Garcia Jr. on 5/7/2021.

This marked Hassell's team-leading third four-hit game of the season, all coming against Lehigh Valley (5/1 & 5/2).

(LIPS)COMB AND SEE ME: DH TREY LIPSCOMB turned in a 3-for-5 performance at the plate last night with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored...the contest marked the Tennessee product's second career multi-double performance (last 5/19/24 vs. BUF)...his five total bases are tied for the most he's logged in a single game this season (4/15 vs. WOR)...when hitting with RISP, the former third round draft pick carries a .300 BA (15-for-50)...

On Fridays this season, Lipscomb is batting .306 (11-for-36) in nine games.

In 15 career games played at Coca-Cola Park, the Maryland native is hitting .317 with six RBI and a .369 OBP.

ROCK YOU LIKE A HURRI-CADE: Starting pitcher RHP CADE CAVALLI logged his first quality start in nearly three years (8/13/22 vs. NOR) last night, turning in five strikeouts, surrendering two earned runs on five hits and three walks across 6.0 innings of work, a season-high...the righty earned his 10th win as a Red Wing last night, tying him with RHP JOAN ADON for the most among Rochester arms in the Nationals era (since 2021)...in June, among International League pitchers with at least four starts, the former first round draft pick has the fourth-best ERA (3.26)...

Over the last ten days, Rochester starters rank among IL staffs in IP (47, 3rd), ERA (3.26, 5th) and WHIP (1.21, 6th).

Through the first four games of the series, Red Wings pitchers have limited Lehigh Valley bats to a .061 batting average (2-for-33) with runners in scoring position.

PINCK DRINK: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY logged a multi-hit performance of his own last night, going 2-for-4 with two RBI, a stolen base, and a walk...the Alabama alum leads all Nationals minor leaguers with 17 stolen bases this season...among active Rochester Red Wings, Pinckney leads the way in home runs (7), is tied for second in RBI (22), and also ranks third on the team in total hits, with exactly 50 this season.

(A)DON'T SAY I DIDN'T WARN YA: RHP JOAN ADON tossed a scoreless seventh inning in the Wings' win over Lehigh Valley on Friday night...over seven appearances in June, the right hander has logged 9.1 innings without giving up an earned run, adding 15 strikeouts compared to just two walks...over that stretch, the Dominican Republic native has surrendered only three hits, carries a WHIP of 0.54, and an opponent's batting average of .097.

DOUBLE (PLAY) TROUBLE: Rochester started off last night's game with three double plays in the first four innings...this is the first time the Red Wings have turned three double plays in the first four innings since 6/21/2024 vs. Syracuse, and the most in a single game since they had three against Indianapolis last season (9/14)...the Wings have now turned multiple double plays in three straight games, marking the first time they've done so since 2023 (7/6-8 vs. BUF)...

Rochester's defense has turned seven double plays (2 on 6/18 & 6/19) since Wednesday night, their most over a three-game span since 9/20-22 at Buffalo in 2021.

TOPPING THE HIT CHARTS: The Red Wings' offense exploded for 15 hits on Friday Night, the third-most Rochester has had in a game this season...this marks the most hits the Red Wings have had in a game at Coca-Cola Park since 8/22/2024, when they recorded 18 hits in their 12-3 win...over the last six games since 6/14, the Red Wings are tied for the most hits (64) among any International League team (DUR)...over this stretch, Rochester is also top five in the IL in batting average (.292, 3rd), total bases (101, T-1st), OPS (.834, 4th), and stolen bases (15, 2nd)...

On the year, Rochester has now recorded at least 10 hits in 24 games.







