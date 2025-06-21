IronPigs Officially Eliminated from First Half Playoff Race with Fifth Straight Loss to Red Wings

June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (46-28) lost their fifth straight game to the Rochester Red Wings (27-45) 9-5 on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park, officially eliminating them from the International League First Half Playoff chase.

The IronPigs loss, combined with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's victory over the Syracuse Mets, clinched the 1st Half Title for Jacksonville.

Rochester plated a run in the first inning for the fourth straight game, scoring on a Yohandy Morales RBI single.

Andrew Pickney homered to double the Red Wings lead in the second, but a Cal Stevenson two-run homer, his fourth, tied the game in the last of the second.

Weston Wilson smashed his first homer of the season to put the 'Pigs in front in the fifth.

A bases loaded walk to Robert Hassell III tied the game for Rochester in the sixth before Drew Millas hit a two-run sacrifice fly for the lead.

The 'Pigs stormed back in the seventh, tying the game on an Óscar Mercado sacrifice fly and a Stevenson RBI infield single.

Rochester scored twice in the eighth and ninth to pull away. Hassell legged out a fielder's choice to plate a run for the lead and Millas had an RBI groundout. In the ninth Trey Lipscomb drove home a run with a double before Hassell capped the scoring with an RBI infield single.

Konnor Pilkington (3-3) earned the win for the Red Wings with an inning of scoreless baseball, allowing a hit and a walk. Patrick Weigel (S, 3) earned the save, allowing just a hit in 1.1 scoreless innings.

Seth Johnson (2-4) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs in an inning of work on two hits and a walk, striking out one.

The IronPigs and Red Wings conclude their series and the first half of the season on Sunday, June 22nd at 1:35 p.m. The 'Pigs hand the ball to Alan Rangel (4-2, 4.96) while Rochester goes with Andrew Alvarez (0-6, 4.64)

