Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Piña Makes Major League Debut

June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-handed pitcher Robinson Piña made his major league debut on Friday for the Miami Marlins in a game against the Atlanta Braves from loanDepot park in Miami.

Piña tossed the eighth inning in the Marlins' 6-2 victory over the Braves, throwing 11 of his 17 pitches for strikes.

A 26-year-old native of San Cristobal in the Dominican Republic, Piña made 13 appearances with Jacksonville this season, including 11 starts. He posted a 4-3 record and 3.47 ERA, surrendering just 53 hits and 15 walks against 54 strikeouts in 57.0 innings pitched before getting his contract selected by Miami.

Piña was originally signed by the Los Angeles Angels in 2017 as an international free agent. He was a 2019 Midseason All-Star with Low-A Burlington in the Midwest League and reached as high as Triple-A Salt Lake in both 2022 and 2023 before signing a minor league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. He spent the 2024 campaign between Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley, going a combined 13-8 with a 4.18 ERA, fanning 132 in 129.1 innings pitched. Following the 2024 season, Piña inked a minor league contract with Miami.

Pina is the 12th former Jumbo Shrimp to debut in the major leagues in 2025, following outfielder Jake Mangum (March 30, Tampa Bay Rays), right-hander Luarbert Arias (March 31, Miami Marlins), left-handers Patrick Monteverde (April 19, Miami Marlins) and Cade Gibson (April 20, Miami Marlins), catcher Agustín Ramírez (April 21, Miami Marlins), infielder Ronny Simon (April 21, Miami Marlins), right-handers Elvis Alvarado (May 9, Athletics) and Nic Enright (May 25, Cleveland Guardians), outfielders Victor Mesa Jr. (May 26, Miami Marlins) and Heriberto Hernandez (May 30, Miami Marlins) and infielder Jack Winkler (May 31, Miami Marlins). A total of 1,037 players have donned both a Jacksonville uniform and played in the major leagues. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.







International League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.