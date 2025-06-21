Indians Drop Penultimate Game of Series to Clippers, 4-1
June 21, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Yordys Valdes scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch in the fifth inning as the Columbus Clippers defeated the Indianapolis Indians, 4-1, on Saturday night at Huntington Park.
After Valdes led off the fifth inning with a single, Ryder Ryan threw three wild pitches in the following at-bat to plate Valdes and walk Petey Halpin for a 2-0 advantage.
Columbus (33-38) opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single by Jhonkensy Noel. After Valdes scored in the fifth inning, another run came home on a sac fly by Chase DeLauter for a 3-0 lead. The Clippers tacked on a fourth unanswered run in the sixth frame.
The Indians (42-31) scored their lone run in the eighth inning on Shawn Ross' first home run of the season.
After Joey Cantillo opened the game with 3.1 scoreless innings for Columbus, Aaron Davenport (W, 1-0) allowed just one run over the final 5.2 frames for his first win of the season. Sean Sullivan (L, 0-2) tossed 3.0 innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts for the Indians, taking his second loss of the campaign.
This week's six-game series between Indianapolis and Columbus concludes on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 PM. RHP Bubba Chandler (2-1, 2.60) is set to take the mound for Indy as LHP Doug Nikhazy (3-4, 4.82) toes the rubber for the Clippers.
