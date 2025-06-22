June 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds

IOWA CUBS (39-34) at NASHVILLE SOUNDS (43-29)

Sunday, June 22 - 2:05 PM CT - First Horizon Park - Nashville, TN

RHP Kenta Maeda (1-2, 10.23) vs. RHP Tobias Myers (1-3, 3.48)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the finale of a six-game series today against the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park...right-hander Kenta Maeda is slated to make his seventh start with Iowa...right-hander Tobias Myers will start for Nashville...the I-Cubs have gone 20-13 in day games this season.

CHANCE TO SALVAGE: The Iowa Cubs dropped last night's contest in Nashville by a 7-4 score...Iowa had just two hits, a grand slam from Carlos Pérez and a double from Kevin Alcántara ... Luke Little tossed a scoreless inning in relief and Michael Fulmer worked 1.1 scoreless frames.

THIS IS GRAND: Last night, Carlos Pérez hit his 14th home run of the season and his sixth career grand slam...Pérez has hit all three of the I-Cubs grand slams this year with the others coming on June 5 at Omaha and April 8 at Toledo...Carlos has eight home runs in his last 19 games dating back to May 30, which is the most in the International League in that span...he ranks among IL leaders in home runs (T-3rd, 14) and extra-base hits (T-6th, 29).

BLANKED: Tuesday night, Iowa was blanked for the third time this season and for the first since a 1-0 loss on April 23 vs. Louisville...on the other hand, the I-Cubs picked up their sixth shutout victory of the season on Sunday...it marked their first shutout since they blanked Omaha in both games of a doubleheader June 4.

R. MARTIN: Reliever Riley Martin picked up his third save of the season last Sunday...Martin has not allowed an earned run in his last 17 appearances (24.2 IP) since April 18...among pitchers who have thrown at least 30.0 innings in the International League this season, Riley's 1.17 ERA ranks second...he is one of nine pitchers in the IL to have at least four wins and zero losses.

LONG-TERM DAMAGE: Friday night, Jonathon Long had his second four-hit game of the season...the first time came against Buffalo on April 30...yesterday also marked Long's 25th multi-hit game of the season who leads the team, just one ahead of Moises Ballesteros with 24.

THE BIG O: Owen Caissie went 4-for-4 with a double Tuesday night which marked his third four-hit game of his career and first since Sept. 15, 2024 vs. Louisville...OC hit his 11th home run of the season in the series finale on Sunday...Owen has homered in four of his last nine games, including in three straight from June 8-12...he became the first I-Cub to do so since Alexander Canario on June 8-11, 2024 and was the first time in his career Owen has homered in three straight games...Caissie snapped his on-base streak at 19 games on Friday, which is the second-longest such streak by an I-Cub this season, trailing Moises Ballesteros who reached in 23 straight from April 11-May 8...during the stretch, Owen hit .368 (25-for-68) with 13 runs, eight doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI.

BALLY, BALLY: Catcher Moises Ballesteros tallied another multi-hit game Thursday night and now has six multi-hit efforts in his last 14 games...during the month of June, Bally is batting .318 (21-for-66) with six doubles, three home runs, 17 RBI and eight walks...the 17 June RBIs are tied for fourth in the International League.

VS. NASHVILLE: This series between Iowa and Nashville is the lone time the clubs play this season...the I-Cubs and Sounds met last year at First Horizon Park from July 9-14 and Nashville won five of the six games.

BLINK AND YOU'LL MISS IT: Sunday's afternoon's game at Principal Park lasted just an hour and 55 minutes, which marked the fastest game in Des Moines since the I-Cubs and New Orleans played an hour and 50 minute game on May 7, 2012.

LITTLE BY LITTLE: Left-handed reliever Luke Little worked another scoreless inning last night with two strikeouts...since April 29, Little has made 15 appearances and has posted a 0.79 ERA (2 ER in 22.2 IP) with 28 strikeouts...over his last eight outings, Little has 16 strikeouts in 11.1 innings...the I-Cubs bullpen has the third-best ERA in the International League this season at 3.69.







