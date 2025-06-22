Jung Homers in Low-Scoring Loss in St. Paul

June 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul, MN - The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the St. Paul Saints in a scorching Sunday matinee at CHS Field. In a low-scoring series finale, the Hens struck first but ultimately fell, 3-2, in 10 innings.

Left-hander Drew Sommers made the start for the Mud Hens, entering the game 0-0 with a 3.72 ERA. St. Paul countered with righty Marco Raya, who came in 0-3 with an 8.66 ERA.

Both pitchers had strong starts, retiring the side in order in the first inning.

Toledo put together a pair of singles from Andy Ibáñez and Jace Jung in the second, but the Saints erased the threat with a double play and a groundout. The Hens then turned to Trevin Michael, making his Triple-A debut to begin the bottom of the second.

Michael showed some nerves, issuing walks to the first two batters he faced. Despite a third walk later in the inning, he settled in and escaped the bases-loaded jam without allowing a run.

Ibáñez delivered a one-out double in the fourth, but Raya followed with two strikeouts to end the inning. The Saints notched their first hits in the bottom half, with back-to-back singles, but Toledo's defense held strong with three straight outs to end the frame.

With the score still knotted at 0-0, Toledo called upon Ryan Miller out of the bullpen in the fifth. Michael's final line: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 3 K.

Raya continued to dominate, holding Toledo to just three hits while striking out eight across five shutout innings. The Saints handed the ball to Travis Adams in the sixth, and the Hens looked to take advantage of the fresh arm.

They did just that. After two consecutive walks to open the inning, Ibáñez stepped in hoping to keep his hot bat going. A groundout into a double play put two outs on the board but advanced Akil Baddoo into scoring position.

Jung broke the scoreless tie, launching a two-run homer 375 feet to left field to give the Mud Hens a 2-0 lead after six.

Matt Manning took over in the seventh after Miller tossed two perfect innings. Manning allowed a walk and a double to Will Holland, putting runners in scoring position. He then intentionally walked Edouard Julien to load the bases. Another walk brought in a run, cutting the lead to 2-1.

Toledo escaped further damage with a clutch double play to preserve the lead heading into the eighth.

Beau Brieske entered in the eighth. Despite giving up a single to Payton Eeles, Brieske and the defense held the Saints scoreless once again.

The Hens tried to add insurance in the ninth, as Brewer Hicklen doubled down the left field line. However, they were unable to cash him in, leaving it a one-run game heading into the bottom half.

Brieske returned for the ninth but surrendered a leadoff home run to Yunior Severino to tie the game at 2-2. Holland followed with a single and later advanced to second on a missed catch error. Another intentional walk put two runners on, but a rare double play at second and home ended the inning and forced extras.

Toledo couldn't push across a run in the top of the 10th. St. Paul capitalized with a sharp RBI single to walk it off.

Despite the 3-2 loss in extras, the Mud Hens still took the series.

Notables:

Jace Jung: 1 R, 2 H, 2 RBI

Andy Ibáñez: 2 H (.239 AVG)

The Mud Hens return home Tuesday to begin a homestand against the Charlotte Knights. First pitch for Hens and Hounds Night is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







