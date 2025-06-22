Another Win for ClipShow on Sunday

June 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH - On a sweltering Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park, the Columbus Clippers knocked off Indianapolis, 8-6. The Columbus triumph sends the visitors home with just two wins in the six-game series.

Indy jumped out to a modest 1-0 lead in the 1st, but the Clippers surged ahead with six runs in the bottom of the 3rd. Christian Cairo tied the game with a RBI single. Brayan Rocchio drove in another on a ground out, after which it appeared the rally might be doomed with two outs. Jhonkensy Noel had other ideas, as he deposited a Bubba Chandler pitch over the left field wall for a three-run homer.

Columbus was far from finished. Will Wilson singled and came around to score on a double by catcher Kody Huff.

The lead grew to 7-1 in the 4th when Milan Tolentino hit his team-best 11th home run of the season.

After Indianapolis scored twice in the top of the 7th, Noel went deep again to make the score 8-3 Clippers. That would be enough to hold off the opponents from Indiana.

The winning pitcher was starter Doug Nikhazy (4-4), who stymied Indy to the tune of one run on six hits over 5.0 innings. He struck out six.

The Clippers conclude the "First Half" with a record of 34-38. Under the structure implemented by Major League Baseball, the standings how reset and Columbus has a fresh chance for a playoff run. In 2024, the Clippers finished 1st amongst the League's 20 teams in the "Second Half".

The Clippers conclude the "First Half" with a record of 34-38. Under the structure implemented by Major League Baseball, the standings how reset and Columbus has a fresh chance for a playoff run. In 2024, the Clippers finished 1st amongst the League's 20 teams in the "Second Half".







