IronPigs and Red Wings Cancelled on Sunday, June 22nd
June 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Sunday, June 22nd game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and the Rochester Red Wings at Coca-Cola Park has been cancelled due to inclement weather.
The game will be not be made up.
All tickets from today's game date may be exchanged for any home game during the remainder of the 2025 regular season, subject to availability. Tickets can be exchanged over the phone (610-841-7447) or in person at the Provident Bank Ticket Office. Bacon USA members can call their account manager directly to process the exchange.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
