SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 22, 2025

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (37-34) at Louisville Bats (32-42)

June 22, 2025 | Game 72 | Road Game 38 | Louisville Slugger Field | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

RH Brendan Beck (Triple-A Debut) vs. RH Brian Van Belle (5-1, 2.29)

Beck: Went 5-2 for Somerset with a 1.82 ERA over 11 games, including nine starts; 52 K & 12 BB

Van Belle: Making Reds-affiliated debut after waiver claim from Boston on 6/14

LAST TIME OUT- LOUISVILLE, KY (June 21, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Louisville Bats 4-3 in 10 innings on Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Brennen Davis homered twice and the RailRiders lone lead of the day came in extras to snap their three-game losing streak.

The Bats opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. With two on and two down against RailRiders starter Sean Boyle, a double by Jack Rogers gave Louisville a 2-0 lead. Jose Rojas tripled in the second and scored on a groundout by Bryan De La Cruz to cut the deficit in half. Boyle held Louisville in check until the fifth when Edwin Rios and Ryan Vilade hit back-to-back doubles to extend the lead to 3-1.

Davis led off the seventh with a solo home run to center off reliever Lenny Torres, Jr., drawing Scranton/Wilkes-Barre within one again.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, Davis lined a game-tying home run to left off Bats closer Zach Maxwell to tie the game at three.

In the top of the tenth, Alex Jackson doubled in Andrew Velazquez to give the RailRiders the edge. In the bottom of the inning, Louisville had runners on the corners with one out, but Colten Brewer induced a game-ending double play.

Boyle struck out five over five complete. Eric Reyzelman, Geoff Hartlieb (3-2) and Brewer held the Bats scoreless over the final five innings. Hartlieb worked 2.1 frames for the win while Brewer earned his fifth save. Joe La Sorsa (2-2) was tagged with the run in the tenth and took the loss.

LVLL- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre closes its lone series in Louisville today to bring the first half of 2025 to a close. Prior to Tuesday, the RailRiders had not played at Louisville Slugger Field since the 2019 campaign. They have hosted the Bats twice since 2021. The club has a 53-45 all-time mark on the road at Louisville, having gone 9-7 at Cardinal Stadium and 44-38 since 2000 at Louisville Slugger Field.

SEASON FIRST- The RailRiders comeback on Saturday night was their first win of the season when trailing after seven and after eight innings this season. The club is now 1-22 in 2025 when losing heading into the ninth.

TRIPLE-A DEBUT- Brendan Beck makes his Triple-A debut this afternoon in Louisville. The right-hander was the Yankees' second round selection out of Stanford in 2021. Beck missed 2022 recovering from Tommy John surgery and 2024 due to an additional procedure to clean up his elbow. For the Patriots this season, Beck was 5-2 with a 1.82 ERA over 11 games, including nine starts. The 26-year-old struck out 52 and walked 12 over 54.1 innings of work with Somerset.

UNBALANCED EFFORT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had 13 hits in Tuesday's series opener at Louisville and scored four runs. From Wednesday through Friday, the club had a total of 12 hits and scored five runs in three games. Saturday's win featured four runs on nine hits.

EXTRA- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is now 3-3 in extra inning games this season.

BACK AND FORTH- Jayvien Sandridge was recalled today when New York placed Ryan Yarbrough on the 15-Day Injured List. Sandridge was signed to an MLB contract by New York Thursday and selected to the active Yankees roster for their series finale against the Angels. The southpaw was 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA for the RailRiders this season over six appearances, having been activated off the injured list in late May. Sandridge has appeared in 162 Minor League games in his career, dating back to 2018. He did not, however, appear in the game Thursday and was optioned back to the RailRiders post-game.

WHAT A RELIEF- Eric Reyzelman, Geoff Hartlieb and Colten Brewer combined for five scoreless innings in Saturday's win. Hartlieb's 2.1 innings of work for the win matched his longest effort of the season. Brewer earned his team-best fifth save, matching his 2024 total within the Chicago Cubs system (four with Iowa and one with Chicago).

FIRED UP- Clayton Beeter struck out five over 1.2 innings of work on 32 pitches Friday evening. Each one of those numbers represents a season-best since joining the RailRiders on his rehab stint on May 2.

MORE LIKE IT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 12-6 in June, surpassing their May victory total in seven fewer games. The RailRiders went 13-12 in April and sported an 11-14 mark last month.

MILESTONE APPROACHING- Baring any changes to the schedule, next Wednesday's game between the RailRiders and Worcester Red Sox marks the 2,500th regular season game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since becoming a Yankees affiliate for the 2007 season. SWB holds a .560 winning percentage since 2007.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York blanked the Orioles 9-0. Clarke Schmidt pitched seven no-hit innings and was backed by home runs for Trent Grisham, J.C. Escarra, Anthony Volpe and Ben Rice... Somerset beat New Hampshire 11-2. Dylan Jasso homered and Trent Sellers struck out seven over 4.1 innings... Hudson Valley staved off Jersey Shore 9-6. Alexander Vargas had two hits and drove in four for the Renegades... Tampa topped Bradenton 2-1. Xavier Rivas struck out seven and Engelth Urena and Hans Montero drove in Runs for the Tarpons.







