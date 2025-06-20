Plutko Stifles RailRiders

June 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 5-1 to the Louisville Bats Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Bats starter Adam Plutko held the RailRiders to three hits in a complete game win.

Bryan De La Cruz staked the RailRiders to a 1-0 edge in the second with a leadoff home run off Plutko. The outfielder lined a 2-0 cutter to straightaway center for his sixth of the season. The Bats tied the game on a fielder's choice in the bottom half of the inning.

Louisville took a 3-1 lead in the fourth against Carlos Carrasco on an RBI single by Will Banfield and a fielder's choice from Blake Dunn. The Bats added two more in the fifth on a Rece Hinds home run and a P.J. Higgins run-scoring single.

Following the De La Cruz home run, Plutko retired 16 consecutive batters. A Jose Rojas single in the seventh snapped the string but was the last base runner of the game for the RailRiders.

Plutko (2-4) earned the win with the Bats' first nine-inning complete game since May 16, 2016. Carrasco (0-2) took the loss after allowing the first three runs over 4.1 innings of work.

Sean Boyle will start game five of the series for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre while Louisville counters with Aaron Wilkerson. First pitch is set for 7:15 P.M. The RailRiders return to PNC Field on Tuesday, June 24, to host the Worcester Red Sox. Tickets are available online at www.swbrailriders.com.

