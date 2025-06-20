Full House Cheers Clippers to Victory
June 20, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - On Friday night in front of a packed Huntington Park, the Columbus Clippers defeated Indianapolis, 4-2.
Indianapolis starting pitcher Thomas Harrington was perfect for the first 3 innings, but the Clippers got to him in the 4th when Brayan Rocchio tripled and came home to score on a single by C.J. Kayfus.
Then in the 5th, Columbus made it a 4-1 lead thanks to back-to-back home runs. First up was Micah Pries, who crushed a two-run blast over the right field wall for his fourth long ball this year.
Then Milan Tolentino followed with a solo shot, his team-leading 10th. Four runs would be all the Clippers needed on this night.
Right-hander Vince Velasquez (4-2) held Indy to just one run over 6.0 innings of work, while striking out five. In the 9th inning, Luis Frías closed the door in the 9th for his third save of the season.
The Clippers improved to 32-38 with the win, while Indianapolis drops to 42-30 on the year.
The series versus the Indianapolis baseball team continues Saturday with a Party at the Park featuring the ZOOPERSTARS. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.
