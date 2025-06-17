Huge Crowd Cheers on Clippers Tuesday

June 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Over 10,000 fans packed Huntington Park for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night, and while most got plenty to eat, unfortunately they were not treated to a Clippers victory as Indianapolis won the series opener, 7-2.

Indy struck first with a pair of runs in the 1st. A possible 3rd inning rally by the visitors was cut short thank to an unbelievably perfect throw to home plate by left fielder Chase DeLauter.

Columbus evened the game in the bottom of the 3rd. Milan Tolentino scored via an error on a play that began with a single by Brayan Rocchio, and then DeLauter singled in another to make it 2-2. Indianapolis quickly regained the advantage in the top of the 4th inning and didn't look back.

Left-hander Doug Nikhazy (3-4) turned in a solid start for the Clippers in a losing effort, going 5.0 innings while allowing four runs on six hits with four strikeouts.

Total hot dogs consumed at Huntington Park on Tuesday: 17,811.

The series versus the Indianapolis baseball team continues on Wednesday with DOLLAR DAY at the concession stands. Plus it's Military & First Responder Appreciation Night at Huntington Park. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.