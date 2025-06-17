Sounds Begin Series with Shutout Win over Iowa

June 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Sounds began their six-game series against the Iowa Cubs with a 9-0 shutout win on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. Seven of the nine runs were courtesy of home runs, including a grand slam by Andrew Vaughn in his first game since being traded to the Brewers organization.

Following a near half-hour delay to start the game after some rain, Tobias Myers worked a 1-2-3 top of the first inning. It was one of two three-up, three-down innings Myers had on the night. He went 6.0 IP for the third straight game and spun his second quality start in his last three outings. He allowed four hits - thee of them to Owen Caissie, the no. 2-rated prospect in the Cubs' system. Myers also had four walks and worked around a pair of walks over his six scoreless frames.

Garrett Mitchell led off his first rehab appearance with the Sounds with a single before moving into scoring position on a wild pitch. Jeferson Quero plated him for the first run of the game with a broken-bat RBI single and Bobby Dalbec made it 3-0 with his fourth home run in his last four games just two batters later. Nashville had their second home run of the game when Oliver Dunn hit a solo home run in the second inning for his lone hit of the game. After being held scoreless over the next four trips to the plate, Nashville broke the game open with a five-run bottom of the seventh highlighted by the two-out grand slam for Vaughn to make it 9-0.

Elvin Rodriguez covered two innings in relief of Myers and allowed a hit with a couple of strikeouts. Jesus Liranzo pitched the top of the ninth and pitched around a leadoff single for Caissie and a two-out walk to leave both runners stranded and preserve the 11th shutout of the year for Nashville.

The Sounds and I-Cubs will resume their series on Wednesday night. RHP Garrett Stallings (2-1, 1.99 ERA) is scheduled to start for Nashville while RHP Will Sanders (2-0, 4.68 ERA) will take the ball for the I-Cubs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

...AND THERE IT GOES: Bobby Dalbec crushed his fourth home run in his last four games played and followed up his multi-HR, three-hit performance in the series finale against Norfolk on Sunday with a 2-for-4 night on Tuesday against Iowa that included his two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. He is the seventh different Nashville player to leave the yard in consecutive games and collected the first of his six home runs with the Sounds in front of the home crowd. He's up to 10 home runs total this season including his four to start the year with Triple-A Charlotte. His 463 ft blast came off the bat at 111 MPH and had a hang time of 5.01 seconds. It's the farthest home run hit by any Nashville player this season and tied for the ninth-longest of the season for anybody in Triple-A.

WELCOME HOME: Andrew Vaughn suited up for the Sounds for the first time since being traded to the Brewers from the Chicago White Sox last Friday as part of the Aaron Civale trade. The former no. 3-overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft made his first hit with the Sounds a memorable one with his seventh-inning grand slam. It's just the second grand slam hit by a Nashville player this year and the first since Daz Cameron hit one on April 19th on the road in Charlotte. During his 48 games with the White Sox to begin the year, Vaughn had five home runs and added another two for Triple-A Charlotte. He followed up a career-high 21 home runs for the White Sox in 2023 with another 19 last season. Tuesday night was his second career professional grand slam and his first since September 18, 2022, against the Detroit Tigers.

OLIVER DUNN..DOG.: Oliver Dunn finished the night 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks, and two runs scored. It was his first home run since hitting a solo shot on June 7th vs. Gwinnett and his third overall with Nashville in 48 games played.

QUALITY CONTROL: RHP Tobias Myers earned his first Triple-A win this year and his first win since May 5th against the Houston Astros. It was his second quality start in his last three outings after also spinning one on June 5th against Gwinnett when he worked 6.0 IP with three runs allowed. The six scoreless innings he gave the Sounds on Tuesday night were the most innings he has gone in a start without a run since working 7.1 IP scoreless on August 10th of last year against the Reds and the 12th scoreless quality start of his career. He led the way for the Sounds to collect their 11th shutout win of the year which is now the most in the Minors. The 11 shutouts are already tied for the fourth-most in a single-season for the Sounds dating back to 2005. The team had 12 shutouts in 2006, 2012, and most recently in 2021.







