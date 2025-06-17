Omaha Drops Series Opener to Durham

June 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

OMAHA, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers saw a 6-game winning streak come to an end, falling 7-0 to the Durham Bulls. Tuesday afternoon's game marks the first time the Chasers and Bulls have played in the regular season, the first meeting between the two clubs since Omaha beat Durham 2-1 in the 2013 Triple-A National Championship game.

Right-hander John Gant made his fifth start, after throwing a quality start last week in Toledo. After giving up 3 runs (2 earned) in the top of the 1st, Gant threw 4.0 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts, giving up just 3 hits.

In the top of the 1st inning, Durham scored the first run of the game on a fielding error, thena2-run home run to gave the Bulls an early 3-0 advantage.

Steven Nogosek followed Gant and worked a scoreless 6th inning; however, the Bulls stretched their lead to 7-0 in the top of the 7th. Nogosek was chased from the game after back-to-back doubles and a single scored two runners. Eric Cerantola took the mound with one out in the 7th, inheriting a pair of Nogosek's base runners. Durham's third double of the inning plated both runners and Nogosek was charged with 4 runs over 1.1 innings of work.

After 6 innings of shutout baseball from Durham, the Storm Chasers scored their first run in the bottom of the 7th inning. Tyler Gentry hit a solo home run to make the score 7-1, still in favor of Durham.

Cerantola threw a 1-2-3 inning in the 8th with 2 strikeouts and Andrew Hoffmann replaced Cerantola in the 9th and threw a scoreless inning.Omaha failed to plate more runs in the bottom half of the frame, and the 7-1 score held to be final.

Omaha had just six base runners in Tuesday afternoon's game. Diego Castillo, Nick Pratto, and Peyton Wilson all walked, Luca Tresh singled, and Gentry added a ninth inning double to his home run.

The Storm Chasers return to action on Wednesday, June 17 with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Right-hander Thomas Hatch is scheduled to pitch.







