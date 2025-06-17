Berry Blasts Jacksonville to Seventh-Straight Win

June 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Jacob Berry's three-run home run in the ninth inning powered the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 6-4 win over the Syracuse Mets for their seventh-straight win, Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Trailing 4-2 in the ninth, Jacksonville (44-26) plated four unanswered runs down to their final two outs. With one out, Andrew Pintar doubled and scored on a base hit from Victor Mesa Jr ., cutting the deficit to one. In the ensuing at-bat, Albert Almora singled and Berry (5) clobbered a three-run shot off Syracuse (29-41) reliever Chris Devenski (L, 0-2).

The Jumbo Shrimp opened the scoring in the top of the first. With one out, Jakob Marsee (5) crushed a solo home run, putting Jacksonville ahead 1-0.

The Mets evened the game in the bottom of the first. Travis Jankowski singled and stole second. Drew Gilbert evened the game with a base hit in the ensuing at-bat.

After six scoreless five scoreless frames, Syracuse took the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Joey Meneses reached on an error and Hayden Senger pushed him to second with a sac bunt. A single coupled with a fielder's choice scored Meneses from third putting Syracuse ahead 2-1. Yonny Hernandez followed with an RBI triple pushing the Mets' lead to two.

Jacksonville cut the deficit to one in the top of the eighth. With one out, Marsee (6) walloped his second home run of the game shrinking Syracuse's lead to 3-2.

The Mets' final tally came in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs, David Villar doubled and scored on a double from Meneses, increasing Syracuse's lead to 4-2.

Jacksonville and Syracuse continue their series with Wednesday's 6:35 p.m. contest. RHP Connor Gillispie (3-0, 4.85 ERA) gets the ball for the Jumbo Shrimp and the Mets will counter with RHP Brandon Sproat (3-5, 5.31 ERA) Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.







