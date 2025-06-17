Berry Blasts Jacksonville to Seventh-Straight Win
June 17, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Jacob Berry's three-run home run in the ninth inning powered the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 6-4 win over the Syracuse Mets for their seventh-straight win, Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
Trailing 4-2 in the ninth, Jacksonville (44-26) plated four unanswered runs down to their final two outs. With one out, Andrew Pintar doubled and scored on a base hit from Victor Mesa Jr ., cutting the deficit to one. In the ensuing at-bat, Albert Almora singled and Berry (5) clobbered a three-run shot off Syracuse (29-41) reliever Chris Devenski (L, 0-2).
The Jumbo Shrimp opened the scoring in the top of the first. With one out, Jakob Marsee (5) crushed a solo home run, putting Jacksonville ahead 1-0.
The Mets evened the game in the bottom of the first. Travis Jankowski singled and stole second. Drew Gilbert evened the game with a base hit in the ensuing at-bat.
After six scoreless five scoreless frames, Syracuse took the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Joey Meneses reached on an error and Hayden Senger pushed him to second with a sac bunt. A single coupled with a fielder's choice scored Meneses from third putting Syracuse ahead 2-1. Yonny Hernandez followed with an RBI triple pushing the Mets' lead to two.
Jacksonville cut the deficit to one in the top of the eighth. With one out, Marsee (6) walloped his second home run of the game shrinking Syracuse's lead to 3-2.
The Mets' final tally came in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs, David Villar doubled and scored on a double from Meneses, increasing Syracuse's lead to 4-2.
Jacksonville and Syracuse continue their series with Wednesday's 6:35 p.m. contest. RHP Connor Gillispie (3-0, 4.85 ERA) gets the ball for the Jumbo Shrimp and the Mets will counter with RHP Brandon Sproat (3-5, 5.31 ERA) Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.
International League Stories from June 17, 2025
- Saints Can't Answer One Last Time in 9-8, 11 Inning Loss to Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Hens' Offense Comes Alive in 9-8 Victory - Toledo Mud Hens
- Berry Blasts Jacksonville to Seventh-Straight Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Begin Series with Shutout Win over Iowa - Nashville Sounds
- Saggese Three-Run Homer Not Enough for Redbirds in Opener against Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- Baldwin and the Boys Double up the Stripers 6-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Jackson Goes Yard Twice In Win At Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- Iowa Blanked in Series Opener - Iowa Cubs
- Yorke Homers as Indians Sink Columbus for Sixth Straight Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Yonny Hernandez Extends Hitting Streak to Ten Games, But Mets Lose to Jumbo Shrimp, 6-4, on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons Come up One Run Short against Worcester on Tuesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Huge Crowd Cheers on Clippers Tuesday - Columbus Clippers
- Stripers' Struggles in Series Openers Continue in Charlotte - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders Edge Louisville for Eighth Straight Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings Relievers Dominate in Win over IronPigs - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss - Louisville Bats
- IronPigs Drop Series Opener to Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- June 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- Omaha Drops Series Opener to Durham - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Marlins' Rob Brantly to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bulls Stifle Storm Chasers 7-1 - Durham Bulls
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 17, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons' "Lacrosse Night at the Ballpark" on June 26 to Feature NLL Finals MVP Ian MacKay, All 3 NLL Cups - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 17 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Berry Blasts Jacksonville to Seventh-Straight Win
- Marlins' Rob Brantly to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville
- Jacksonville Completes Six-Game Sweep of Rochester
- Jacksonville Wins Fifth-Straight Against Rochester
- Johnston's Late Home Run Lifts Jacksonville to 5-3 Win