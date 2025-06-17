Iowa Blanked in Series Opener
June 17, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
NASHVILLE, TN - The Iowa Cubs (37-32) were shutout by the Nashville Sounds (41-27) by a 9-0 score tonight at First Horizon Park.
Tonight marked the third time Iowa has been blanked this season and first since a 1-0 loss to Louisville on April 23.
Nashville took a 3-0 lead in the first inning highlighted by a two-run homer by Bobby Dalbec. Oliver Dunn extended the lead in the second with a solo home run.
In the seventh, the Sounds scored five runs, four coming off a grand slam from Andrew Vaughn.
Porter Hodge made his second rehab outing with Iowa and worked 1.0 scoreless inning with a strikeout.
Iowa will play at Nashville on Wednesday for the second of a six-game series with first pitch from First Horizon Park slated for 6:35 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
