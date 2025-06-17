SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 17, 2025

June 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (35-31) at Louisville Bats (29-40)

June 17, 2025 | Game 67 | Road Game 33 | Louisville Slugger Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Allan Winans (6-0, 0.61) vs. RH Randy Wynne (1-4, 5.94)

Winans: Allowed 2 R on 6 H with 8 K and 1 BB over 5.0 IP in 6/11 Win vs. SYR (7-5 RailRiders)

Wynne: Allowed 3 R on 5 H over 5.0 IP in 6/11 ND @ IOW with 3 K & 0 BB (7-4 Cubs)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (June 15, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Syracuse Mets 8-6 Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. The victory was the RailRiders' seventh in a row as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre climbed four games over .500 heading into the final week of the first half of the season.

Syracuse took a 1-0 lead in the third, but SWB countered with a four-run fourth. After Jesús Rodríguez extended his on-base streak to 13 games with a base hit, Jorbit Vivas put runners on the corners, lashing a single to left. An Everson Pereira sacrifice fly evened the game at one. T.J. Rumfield walked, putting two runners aboard when Brennen Davis blasted a 423-foot three-run bomb to centerfield, giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 4-1 advantage. The Mets chipped away at the deficit in the top of the fifth, cutting the RailRiders lead to 4-2. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre countered with two more runs in the home half of the frame. Braden Shewmake singled to lead off the inning, extending his hitting streak to nine games. Shewmake advanced to second on a stolen base and scored on a Vivas single to center for a 5-2 margin. Later in the frame, Rumfield made the game a four-run contest, lining an RBI single to plate Vivas. In the eighth, the RailRiders' Jose Rojas scorched his seventh home run of the season against Syracuse, a two-run shot to right to put the RailRiders ahead 8-2. The homer was Rojas' 11th of the year, tying him for the team lead. The Mets plated four in the ninth to cap the scoring.

Boyle (5-5) pitched 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits in the victory. Brent Headrick tossed two scoreless frames. Sandridge was credited with the save. Tidwell (4-4) worked 3.2 frames, surrendering six runs on seven hits in the loss.

SWEEP WEEK- The RailRiders capped a series sweep of Syracuse on Sunday for their first six-game set sweep in over a year. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre recorded two sweeps on the road in their 89-win campaign last year, taking six straight at Norfolk from April 9 to 14 and cleaning up in Jacksonville from April 30 to May 5.

KING OF THE HILL- Allan Winans takes the ball in the series opener against the Bats. The right-hander has faced Louisville three times during his career when he was with Gwinnett, going 1-1 against the Bats with a 3.78 ERA. Winans has struck out 17 and walked two over 16.2 innings against Louisville.

STREAKING- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's seven-game winning streak matched its longest run of the 2024 campaign. The RailRiders have not won eight straight since the 2021 season when they reeled off eight consecutive wins against Buffalo, Syracuse and Lehigh Valley from June 12 through 22.

LVLL- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plays at Louisville to close the first half of the 2025 season. The RailRiders have not played at Louisville Slugger Field since 2019, but have hosted that Bats twice since 2021.

SAVING THE DAY- RailRiders relievers have recorded six saves this month over 13 games after having only notched five saves over the first 56 games of the season.

GET OUT THE WAY- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers combined to hit five batters on Sunday in the win over Syracuse, matching the franchise-high for a single game. It marked the fourth time in team history that the club hit five batters in any one contest, matching the mark set May 20, 2002, at Durham and tied on June 23, 2006, at Buffalo and June 23, 2024, at PNC Field against the Bison.

POWERING UP- Everson Pereira has three doubles and a home run this week. He has regained the team lead with 11 home runs. The outfielder, however, only had two doubles in his 40 games of the year but has three over his last three games.

ON IT- Jesús Rodríguez is riding a 13-game on-base streak into play today. The catcher has reached by way of a base hit in 39 of his 48 Triple-A games played and has reached safely in 46 overall.

SWOONING- Braden Shewmake is riding a current team-best nine-game hitting streak as play begins tonight. The infielder was batting .194 at the end of May, but a .378 average in June has raised his overall number to .246.

FAST START- Brennen Davis has reached safely in each of his first ten games since joining the RailRiders roster on June 3 while the team was in St. Paul. The outfielder has five home runs, three doubles and scored nine times while driving in 12 over his two series on the active roster.

MORE LIKE IT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 10-3 in June, putting them one victory shy of its May total in slightly more than half the games played. The RailRiders went 13-12 in April and sports an 11-14 mark last month.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York fell 1-0 to the LA Angels. LA broke up a scoreless tie in the 11th and the Yankees left the bases loaded in the bottom half...Somerset beat Portland 3-1. Garrett Martin drove in two and Brendan Jones added three hits and an RBI to help the Patriots win four of seven in the series... Hudson Valley lost 8-4 to Greenville. Renegades pitchers walked 11 in the loss... Tampa split a twinbill with Clearwater, falling 6-3 before taking game two 4-3 in eight innings.







