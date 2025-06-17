Red Wings Relievers Dominate in Win over IronPigs

June 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







A cloudy sky draped over Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania, as the Rochester Red Wings looked to snap their 12-game losing streak against the league-leading Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Rochester took the series opener Tuesday night by the score of 3-1. RF Nick Schnell launched a solo homer to give the Wings the lead in the seventh, and RHP Joan Adon turned in 2.0 innings of scoreless work, fanning five IronPig batters.

The IronPigs picked up the first run of the game in the bottom of the first. RF Óscar Mercado led the game off for Lehigh Valley with a base knock to left field. The Red Wings picked up outs on the next two batters, but a stolen base by Mercado and a double off the right field wall by 1B Keaton Anthony gave Lehigh Valley a 1-0 lead after one.

The Red Wings fought back in the top of the second to even the score at one. C Drew Millas started off the frame with a 100.6 mph shot off the right field wall, which he was able to turn into a double. RF Nick Schnell laid down a sacrifice bunt in the following at bat, moving Millas to third with one out. The next batter, CF Andrew Pinckney, hit a ground ball to shortstop, but Millas was able to make it home safely after running on contact.

Both offenses remained silent until the top of the seventh inning, when Nick Schnell sent a towering fly ball the other way to left field, which made its way over the wall for a solo home run. The Indiana native's fourth homer of the year traveled 385 feet and gave the Wings a 2-1 lead. Rochester wasn't done there, as Andrew Pinckney hit an infield single to short and swiped second, putting a man in scoring position with two outs in the inning. SS Nasim Nuñez roped a ball the other way that dropped in for a single, scoring Pinckney, and extending The Red Wings' lead to 3-1.

With the IronPigs down to their final three outs, the Wings looked to keep the Lehigh Valley bats silent, and succeeded, putting down the Pigs 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth, marking 15 straight IronPig batters set down consecutively by Red Wing pitchers, and sealing the Wings' first win since June 1, 3-1.

LHP Andrew Alvarez started the game on the mound for Rochester. In 5.0 innings, the former 12th-round selection allowed one earned run on four hits and four walks, while picking up four strikeouts. Joan Adon relieved Alvarez to start the sixth, throwing 2.0 innings without allowing a hit or a walk and racking up five strikeouts. RHP Carlos Romero and LHP Konnor Pilkington threw the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, with each recording a perfect frame with one strikeout, and Pilkington picking up the save.

RHP Joan Adon is Tuesday night's Player of the Game. The winning pitcher came in to begin the sixth inning, and sat Lehigh Valley down 1-2-3 with two strikeouts and a groundout. Adon recorded another perfect inning in the seventh, this time striking out the side. His five strikeouts tonight mark the most of his Triple-A career in a relief appearance, and the most of any Red Wings reliever since Patrick Weigel struck out the same number against the IronPigs on April 30 at Innovative Field.

The Red Wings will look to continue their momentum as they take on Lehigh Valley again on Wednesday night. RHP Adrian Sampson will take the ball for the Wings, and the IronPigs will send out RHP Gabe Mosser. First pitch from Coca-Cola Park is scheduled for 6:45 PM.







International League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.