Yorke Homers as Indians Sink Columbus for Sixth Straight Win

June 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - Nick Yorke homered and reached base three times as the Indianapolis Indians surged to a sixth consecutive victory with a 7-2 triumph over the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday night at Huntington Park.

Yorke proved to be the key performer for Indianapolis (41-28), but a two-run fourth inning was decisive in the victory. With the game tied at two, Ronny Simon lined a double into the left-field corner to plate Shawn Ross and Alika WIlliams. The smash put the Indians ahead for good.

The teams traded two-run frames early in the contest. Yorke worked a walk in the top of the first inning and scored on a double by Jack Suwinski. BIlly Cook's first of three hits on the night advanced Suwinski home, and the Indians led 2-0. That lead was erased when Columbus (30-37) plated a pair in the bottom of the third. An error allowed the first run to score, and a single by Chase DeLauter tied the game.

After they regained the lead with the rally in the fourth, the Indians would add to their advantage. A sacrifice fly by Williams advanced the lead to 5-2 in the sixth, and Yorke provided the knockout punch in the eighth. With Williams aboard via a single, Yorke pulled his fourth home run of the season down the left-field line to extend the Indians lead and give the game its final margin.

Bubba Chandler started the game for Indy and received a no-decision. He conceded a pair of runs over four innings. Ryder Ryan (4-1) fired scoreless frames in the fifth and sixth to earn the win.

Columbus starter Doug Nikhazy (3-4) took the loss. He allowed four runs in five innings pitched.

Game two of the six-game set between the Indians and Clippers is slated for 7:05 pm on Wednesday night at Huntington Park. Top 100 prospect Hunter Barco (1-1, 4.33) will take the mound for Indy as he looks for a second straight victory. He'll be opposed by Columbus' Parker Messick (3-2, 2.83).







International League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.