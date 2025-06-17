IronPigs Drop Series Opener to Red Wings
June 17, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (46-24) bats went silent in a 3-1 loss to the Rochester Red Wings (23-45) on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The IronPigs magic number to clinch the International League First Half remains at four after Jacksonville defeated Syracuse 6-4.
The 'Pigs struck first in the first inning on a two out RBI double for Keaton Anthony but the Red Wings tied it in the second when Drew Millas scored on an error at the plate.
The game stayed knotted at 1-1 until Nick Schnell hit a solo homer out to leftfield for Rochester. Nasim Nunez added an RBI single later in the frame to make it 3-1.
Rochester pitchers retired the final 15 IronPigs hitters in order.
Joan Adon (1-2) earned the win in relief for the Red Wings, working two perfect innings, striking out five. Konor Pilkington (S, 1) got the save, retiring the side in order in the ninth with a punchout.
Alan Rangel (4-2) pitched well for the 'Pigs but was saddled with the loss. He allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walks, striking out five.
The IronPigs and Red Wings continue their series on Wednesday, June 18th at 6:45 p.m. The 'Pigs hand the ball to Gabe Mosser (2-1, 5.02) while Rochester counters with Adrian Sampson (1-2, 5.97).
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
