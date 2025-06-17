Jackson Goes Yard Twice In Win At Memphis
June 17, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Norfolk Tides (28-40) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (38-30) 7-5 Tuesday night at AutoZone Park. Two home runs from Jeremiah Jackson and five-run sixth inning would help the Tides take the series opener in Memphis.
Jeremiah Jackson (2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R) would rocket an opposite-field homer in the fourth for his fifth homer of the year and would deliver again on his next swing in the sixth for his sixth home run on the season. Jackson has now played in 12 Triple-A games and has already hit six home runs.
Samuel Basallo (2-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R) went back-to-back with Jackson in the top of the fourth, launching his 15th homer of the season and his sixth since the start of June. Basallo would be robbed of his second homer of the night as Redbirds' centerfielder, Michael Siani, would make a remarkable leaping grab at the centerfield wall to bring a sure-fire home run back. He now sits one homer behind Durham's Bob Seymour (16) for the International League lead.
After allowing four runs in the second inning on a Jose Fermín solo shot and a Thomas Saggese three-run homer, Norfolk would take the lead back in the sixth inning. After the first two Norfolk batters of the inning were retired, the Tides would score five runs on five hits and a walk to take a 7-4 lead before the inning would come to an end. Jeremiah Jackson hit his second long ball of the game to start the rally and Vimael Machín (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R) delivered a go-ahead, 2 RBI double to highlight the Tides big inning.
RHP Cameron Weston (1-3, 4.17) will get the start tomorrow opposite LHP Quinn Matthews (1-2, 4.71) at 1:05 PM EST from AutoZone Park in Memphis, Tennessee.
International League Stories from June 17, 2025
- Saints Can't Answer One Last Time in 9-8, 11 Inning Loss to Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Hens' Offense Comes Alive in 9-8 Victory - Toledo Mud Hens
- Berry Blasts Jacksonville to Seventh-Straight Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Begin Series with Shutout Win over Iowa - Nashville Sounds
- Saggese Three-Run Homer Not Enough for Redbirds in Opener against Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- Baldwin and the Boys Double up the Stripers 6-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Jackson Goes Yard Twice In Win At Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- Iowa Blanked in Series Opener - Iowa Cubs
- Yorke Homers as Indians Sink Columbus for Sixth Straight Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Yonny Hernandez Extends Hitting Streak to Ten Games, But Mets Lose to Jumbo Shrimp, 6-4, on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons Come up One Run Short against Worcester on Tuesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Huge Crowd Cheers on Clippers Tuesday - Columbus Clippers
- Stripers' Struggles in Series Openers Continue in Charlotte - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders Edge Louisville for Eighth Straight Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings Relievers Dominate in Win over IronPigs - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss - Louisville Bats
- IronPigs Drop Series Opener to Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- June 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- Omaha Drops Series Opener to Durham - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Marlins' Rob Brantly to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bulls Stifle Storm Chasers 7-1 - Durham Bulls
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 17, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons' "Lacrosse Night at the Ballpark" on June 26 to Feature NLL Finals MVP Ian MacKay, All 3 NLL Cups - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 17 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.