Jackson Goes Yard Twice In Win At Memphis

June 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Norfolk Tides (28-40) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (38-30) 7-5 Tuesday night at AutoZone Park. Two home runs from Jeremiah Jackson and five-run sixth inning would help the Tides take the series opener in Memphis.

Jeremiah Jackson (2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R) would rocket an opposite-field homer in the fourth for his fifth homer of the year and would deliver again on his next swing in the sixth for his sixth home run on the season. Jackson has now played in 12 Triple-A games and has already hit six home runs.

Samuel Basallo (2-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R) went back-to-back with Jackson in the top of the fourth, launching his 15th homer of the season and his sixth since the start of June. Basallo would be robbed of his second homer of the night as Redbirds' centerfielder, Michael Siani, would make a remarkable leaping grab at the centerfield wall to bring a sure-fire home run back. He now sits one homer behind Durham's Bob Seymour (16) for the International League lead.

After allowing four runs in the second inning on a Jose Fermín solo shot and a Thomas Saggese three-run homer, Norfolk would take the lead back in the sixth inning. After the first two Norfolk batters of the inning were retired, the Tides would score five runs on five hits and a walk to take a 7-4 lead before the inning would come to an end. Jeremiah Jackson hit his second long ball of the game to start the rally and Vimael Machín (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R) delivered a go-ahead, 2 RBI double to highlight the Tides big inning.

RHP Cameron Weston (1-3, 4.17) will get the start tomorrow opposite LHP Quinn Matthews (1-2, 4.71) at 1:05 PM EST from AutoZone Park in Memphis, Tennessee.







