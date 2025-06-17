Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 17 at Lehigh Valley

June 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (22-45) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (46-23)

Tuesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-6, 4.87) vs. RHP Alan Rangel (4-1, 5.20)

COLD WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp concluded their six-game series on a beautiful Father's Day Sunday in Downtown Rochester...the Jumbo Shrimp held off the Red Wings, winning the series finale 5-4 in ten innings and securing the series sweep...3B BRADY HOUSE extended his hitting streak to fifteen straight games, and RF DAYLEN LILE logged a three-hit day in the loss...Rochester looks to snap their season-long 12 game losing streak tonight, in the series opening contest against Lehigh Valley at Coca-Cola Field...the Red Wings will send LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound against IronPigs right-hander Alan Rangel.

LILE CLOCKWORK: RF DAYLEN LILE fueled the Red Wings offense on Sunday, going 3-for-5 at the plate with three RBI and two runs scored while stealing his sixth base of the season in the first inning... the former second-round recorded his 150th career RBI after knocking in SS NASIM NUÑEZ on a single to right field... Lile crossed home plate twice Sunday afternoon which accounted for two of the five runs scored for the Red Wings'...

The former second-round pick ranks inside the top three among Washington Minor Leaguers in AVG (.326, 2nd), SLG (.503, 3rd), OPS (.884, 3rd),H (59, 2nd), 3B (5, 2nd), XBH (19, T-2nd), TB (91, T-2nd) and R (33, 3rd).

MAKE THIS HOUSE A HOME: 3B BRADY HOUSE reached base three times in the loss Sunday afternoon, going 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk at the plate...his third-inning double extended his hitting streak to a career-best 15 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the International League...over those last 15 games since 5/29, the Georgia native slashed .375/.420/.625 with eight XBH (4 HR, 4 2B), and 13 RBI...he is the first Red Wing to hit safely in 15-straight contests since DARREN BAKER (17 G) from 8/7-28 in 2024...

The Nationals No. 3 ranked prospect (MLB.com) had his contract selected by Washington Monday, and made his MLB debut that night against Colorado...he is the fourth member of the Nationals 2021 draft class to make his Big League debut (DAYLEN LILE, Darren Baker, Jacob Young).

NASIM TO BELIEVE: SS NASIM NUÑEZ went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles while also recording an RBI and a run scored Sunday afternoon...the 24-year-old from New York also swiped three bags this past weekend, two of them coming in Sunday's contest...this is just the ninth time this year that a Red Wing has stolen multiple bases in a game, and the first time for Nuñez since he did it back on 4/6 against Lehigh Valley...

Nuñez became the first Red Wing batter in the nine hole to put up a multi-hit game since J.T. ARRUDA did so on 6/6 against WOR.

SHU ME SOMETHING: RHP SETH SHUMAN turned in his third quality start of the season Sunday, allowing three earned on five hits while striking out seven and walking none across 6.0 full innings of work...since joining the Red Wings on 4/22, Shuman has struck out 40 batters and walked just eight for a K/BB of 5.00, third-best among International League pitchers with at least 40.0 innings pitched over that stretch...

Three QS are tied for the most among Red Wings pitchers with Tuesday night starter LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ.







