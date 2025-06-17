Bulls Stifle Storm Chasers 7-1

June 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NE - Durham starter Joe Rock tossed six shutout innings of one-hit ball and catcher Dominic Keegan clubbed two extra-base hits, including a homer, and drove in three in the Bulls' 7-1 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday afternoon at Werner Park.

Rock (6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 SO) earned his third victory of the season and did not yield a hit until the fifth. Relievers Cole Wilcox (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO) and Antonio Menendez (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 SO) fired the final three innings of support.

Keegan crushed a two-run homer as part of a three-run first frame before driving in another run with an RBI double as part of a four-run seventh. RF Tristan Peters later added an RBI single, with DH Coco Montes bashing a two-run double off the right-center field wall to cap the big inning.

Durham CF Chandler Simpson (3-5, 1 R) paced all batters with three knocks, while C Dominic Keegan (2-4, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB) and RF Tristan Peters (2-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB) added multi-hit efforts.

Durham College World Series Participants: Keegan (Vanderbilt in 2019 and 2021), is one of six players on Durham's active roster to have played in the College World Series, which is also taking place this week at Charles Schwab Stadium in downtown Omaha, joined by infielder Jalen Battles (Arkansas in 2022), outfielder Andrew Stevenson (LSU in 2013 and 2015), and pitchers Sean Hunley (Tennessee in 2021), Connor Seabold (California State Fullerton in 2021), and Paul Gervase (LSU in 2022). Bulls manager Morgan Ensberg also played in the College World Series twice with the University of Southern California, including the team's 1998 championship run.

Peters Continues Hot Stretch: Peters with his two hits is now batting .386 (19-47) with 11 runs, 7 doubles, 3 homers and 14 RBI in his 14 June contests. He has recorded multi-hit efforts in five of those matchups.

What's Next: RHP Kyle Gibson (0-1, 2.33) is expected to face the Storm Chasers in the second game of the six-game set, with RHP Thomas Hatch (3-3, 4.11) slated to oppose Gibson.







