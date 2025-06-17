June 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds

June 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (37-31) at NASHVILLE SOUNDS (40-27)

Tuesday, June 17 - 6:35 PM CT - First Horizon Park - Nashville, TN

RHP Kenta Maeda (1-1, 11.81) vs. RHP Tobias Myers (0-3, 4.08)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the first of a six-game series tonight against the Nashville Sounds tonight at First Horizon Park...right-hander Kenta Maeda is slated to make his sixth start for Iowa vs. right-hander Tobias Myers for Nashville.

ENDING ON A HIGH NOTE: The Iowa Cubs secured a shutout victory over the Louisville Bats on Sunday by a 3-0 margin...the win secured a series victory for the I-Cubs...Owen Caissie and Dixon Machado each homered for Iowa...Connor Noland made the start and worked 6.0 innings and allowed just four hits...Luke Little, Nate Pearson and Riley Martin each tossed an inning with Martin picking up the save.

BLANKED: The I-Cubs picked up their sixth shutout victory of the season on Sunday...it marked their first shutout since they blanked Omaha in both games of a doubleheader June 4.

R. MARTIN: Reliever Riley Martin picked up his third save of the season on Sunday...Martin has not allowed an earned run in his last 16 appearances (24.0 IP) since April 18...among pitchers who have thrown at least 30.0 innings in the International League this season, Riley's 1.20 ERA ranks second...he is one of nine pitchers in the IL to have at least four wins and zero losses.

THE BIG O: Owen Caissie hit his 11th home run of the season in the series finale on Sunday...Owen has homered in four of his last seven games, including in three straight from June 8-12...he became the first I-Cub to do so since Alexander Canario on June 8-11, 2024 and was the first time in his career Owen has homered in three straight games...Caissie has reached base in 16 consecutive games dating back to May 30 in which he is batting .333 (19-for-57) with six doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI.

VS. NASHVILLE: This series between Iowa and Nashville is the lone time the clubs play this season...the I-Cubs and Sounds met last year at First Horizon Park from July 9-14 and Nashville won five of the six games.

BLINK AND YOU'LL MISS IT: Sunday's afternoon's game at Principal Park lasted just an hour and 55 minutes, which marked the fastest game in Des Moines since the I-Cubs and New Orleans played an hour and 50 minute game on May 7, 2012.

PÉREZ POWER: Catcher Carlos Pérez hit his 12th home run of the season Friday night in the first inning...across his last 15 games since May 30, he has hit six home runs which is the most in the International League during that span.

WALK-OFF WINS: The I-Cubs scored their third walk-off win of the season in game two Thursday night as Carlos Pérez hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Moises Ballesteros...marked the club's first walk-off since Matt Shaw hit a walk-off homer in the second game of a twin bill vs. St. Paul on May 15.

I'M THE ONE: Saturday night, outfielder Darius Hill tossed 1.0 scoreless inning with no hits allowed and two walks...it marked Darius' second career pitching with the last coming on July 31, 2024 in which he tossed 0.1 inning and did not give up a run...he has made the last two pitching appearances by a position player for the I-Cubs.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Since May 11, Cubs No. 25 prospect Christian Franklin is batting .299 (29-for-97) with 12 extra-base hits, 14 RBI and 27 walks...he entered the May 11 game batting .204 and enters play today with a .239 batting average...his 45 walks also rank third in the International League this season.

GO LONG: Jonathon Long hit two home runs on May 30, becoming the fifth Iowa Cub with a multi-homer game this season, joining Matt Shaw (2), Moises Ballesteros (2), Chase Strumpf (2) and Kevin Alcántara...it marked the second multi-homer game of his career with the other coming on July 23, 2024 vs. Birmingham with Double-A Knoxville...Long ranks among International League leaders in hits (T-3rd, 75), total bases (4th, 116), RBI (5th, 47) and batting average (6th, .323).







