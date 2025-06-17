Stripers' Struggles in Series Openers Continue in Charlotte

June 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Gwinnett Stripers (26-44) kept it close early but saw the Charlotte Knights (34-36) get separation late in a 6-3 loss on Tuesday night at Truist Field. The Stripers are now 1-12 in series openers this season.

Decisive Plays: The teams traded runs early, with Charlotte grabbing 1-0, 2-1, and 3-2 leads through the first four innings against Stripers' starter Nathan Wiles. Gwinnett tied it at 1-1 on an RBI single by Eddys Leonard in the second and at 2-2 on an RBI double by Eddy Alvarez in the fourth. Brooks Baldwin, who had already homered and tripled, hit a second solo homer (9) off Wiles in the fifth to make it 4-2 Knights. The Stripers cut it to 4-3 in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Jurickson Profar, but the Knights made it 6-3 on a two-run triple by Colson Montgomery in the seventh. Gwinnett brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth against Justin Anderson (S, 3), but Nacho Alvarez Jr. grounded into a game-ending double play.

Key Contributors: Profar (2-for-3, RBI) had Gwinnett's lone multi-hit effort, while Leonard (1-for-3, RBI) and Eddy Alvarez (1-for-3, RBI) each drove in runs. Wiles (L, 1-7) lost despite 6.0 solid innings (6 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO). Baldwin went 3-for-3 with a triple, two homers, four runs, and two RBIs to lead Charlotte.

Noteworthy: Wiles has yet to allow more than four runs in any of his starts for the Stripers and turned in his sixth outing of at least 6.0 innings. Profar is the 59th different player to appear for Gwinnett in 70 games this season.

Next Game (Wednesday, June 17): Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. at Truist Field. RHP Ian Anderson (1-2, 4.75 ERA) for the Stripers opposite RHP Mike Clevinger (1-2, 4.40 ERA) for the Knights. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 1): St. Paul at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark can collect an Independence Day T-Shirt courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







