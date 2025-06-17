Baldwin and the Boys Double up the Stripers 6-3

June 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights opened Tuesday's game against the Gwinnett Stripers with a bang. Brooks Baldwin hit a leadoff Home Run on the very first pitch thrown by Gwinnett and the Knights never looked back. Baseball legend Dale Murphy was on-hand to witness the home team's methodical 6-3 victory.

Charlotte and Gwinnett traded runs over the first few innings. Baldwin followed up his first inning Home Run with a one-out triple in the third. Colson Montgomery promptly plated Baldwin with a sacrifice fly to deep centerfield.

In the bottom of the fourth, Bryan Ramos connected with a deep RBI single off the wall in left field. The two-out knock gave the Knights a 3-2 lead and Charlotte led the rest of the way.

Baldwin added his second Home Run of the game in the fifth, a 423-foot bomb to centerfield. Montgomery then provided the insurance with a two-run triple in the sixth.

The Knights used seven pitchers to cover nine innings and the combination of arms kept Gwinnett's offense off-balance throughout the contest. The Stripers managed a total of seven hits, none of which left the ballpark.

Yoendrys Gomez worked three innings to start. Gus Varland, Chase Plymell, and Peyton Pallette all earned holds with scoreless appearances out of the bullpen. Justin Anderson nailed down the save with a scoreless ninth that included a tremendous game-ending double play turned by Ramos at third base.

The series continues Wednesday evening with Game Two slated for 7:04pm ET. Gates to Truist Field open at 6:00pm ET.







International League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.