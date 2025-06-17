Saggese Three-Run Homer Not Enough for Redbirds in Opener against Tides
June 17, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds fell in the opener of a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) by a 7-5 final score on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.
Shortstop Thomas Saggese picked up right where he left off after an 11-for-18 road trip. The right-handed hitter went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk. The surge pushed his batting average to .319 on the season, the sixth-best mark in the International League.
Second baseman Jose Fermin slapped a pair of extra-base hits, including a solo home run to start the scoring in the first inning. His double led off a potential rally in the ninth inning. Third baseman Cesar Prieto doubled him home in the frame, his team-leading 65th hit (10th-most in IL).
Starting pitcher Tekoah Roby (0-1) started off strong in his AutoZone Park debut. The right-handed pitcher retired the first six batters in order and allowed just three more than the minimum through 5.2 innings. Roby was unable to finish the sixth after four straight batters reached safely and each scored. Roby allowed six runs on five hits, walked two, struck out four and allowed three home runs.
Matt Svanson allowed an unearned run on three hits and struck out one in 1.1 innings pitched. Gordon Graceffo worked 2.0 scoreless frames with three strikeouts.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, June 18 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
