Redbirds Drop Finale at Stripers, Hold on for Series Victory

June 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds dropped the finale of a six-game road trip at the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) by an 8-2 final score on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.

Starting pitcher Zach Plesac (0-2) allowed eight runs on 10 hits in 3.0 innings pitched on Sunday afternoon. The right-handed pitcher walked two in his second start with Memphis this season. The Redbirds bullpen wrapped up the final 5.0 innings of the loss with scoreless relief. The two Gwinnett runs in the third inning snapped a 22-inning scoreless streak for Memphis pitching.

Designated hitter Jimmy Crooks continued his productive weekend with an RBI double in the top of the sixth inning to get the Redbirds on the score sheet. The left-handed hitter leaped up to third place in the International League RBI leaderboard with his 48th tally of the season.

In the loss, left fielder Jose Fermin and shortstop Thomas Saggese each went 3-for-4. Center fielder Nathan Church posted another two-hit day. The left-handed hitter finished his first two series at Triple-A batting .425 on the heels of his May Texas League Player of the Month Award.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 17 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

