Dalbec Homers Twice in Series Finale against Norfolk

June 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NORFOLK, VA - Nashville ended their series with a 5-0 win on Father's Day to wrap up their series against Norfolk. Bobby Dalbec homered twice as part of a three-hit, three-RBI day at the plate.

The first of Dalbec's two home runs was a two-run blast in the first inning to give the Sounds an early lead. The inning was kept alive by Anthony Seigler drawing a two-out walk to send Dalbec to the plate and extend Seigler's on-base streak to 35 games. Ernesto Martinez Jr. led off the top of the fourth with a double and would later score on a RBI single by Freddy Zamora who also finished the day with three hits. Zamora and Raynel Delgado executed a double steal that allowed Zamora to steal home for the second time this season and give the Sounds a 4-0 advantage. Dalbec's second home run was a towering solo shot in the top of the seventh.

Bruce Zimmermann started the shutout with four-plus innings and worked around five hits and a walk with a pair strikeouts. Brewers' no. 19-rated prospect Craig Yoho was the first man out of the bullpen and allowed two hits with a walk over 0.2 IP but did earn his third win of the season. Bryan Hudson also worked 0.2 IP and earned his fifth hold. Tyler Jay, Elvis Peguero, and Joel Payamps each worked an inning and Peguero was the only of the three to surrender a hit as the Sounds finished the game by retiring nine of the final 10 batters faced.

Nashville will return home for the start of a six-game series against the Iowa Cubs at First Horizon Park beginning on Tuesday, June 17. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

BOGO: Bobby Dalbec finished the game 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and two runs scored. It was his first multi-HR game since hitting two on June 25, 2024, while with Triple-A Worcester, and the 19th career multi-HR game as a professional. He joins Daz Cameron, Jorge Alfaro, Andruw Monasterio, and Wes Clarke as the fifth player to have 2+ home runs in game for the Sounds this year. Sunday was his second three-hit game of the series against the Tides after also having one on Wednesday. Dalbec finished the week 7-for-22 (.318) with a double, triple, three home runs, and five RBI.

INTERNATIONAL STAR: After finishing Sunday 1-for-4 with a double, walk, and run scored, Anthony Seigler's on-base streak reached 35 games. It's the longest on-base streak in the International League this season and tied for the second-longest streak overall in the minors. He's one of three different players with a 35-game active on-base streak. Marco Vargas (NYM) had a 36-game streak earlier this year to set the season-best across the minors. Seigler currently ranks third in the International League this year with his .439 OBP and also ranks third in OPS (.959). His 42 walks are the fourth-most in the league and he is tied for the most triples with four.

YOU GET NOTHING: Sunday's win was the 10th shutout of the season for Nashville who leads all Triple-A teams in shutouts this year. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Sugar Land, and Toldeo are tied for second with seven. The Sounds tied Erie for the most shutouts in the minors this season and boast the best ERA in Triple-A as a team at 3.30. With another hitless inning of relief, Tyler Jay extended his current streak without allowing an earned run to 15 straight games (17.0 IP). His 15-game streak is tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the minors and tied for second in Triple-A.







International League Stories from June 15, 2025

