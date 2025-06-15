Four-Run Eighth Lifts Indians to 7-3 Win, 6-1 Record in Series

June 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - A two-run double by Liover Peguero and subsequent two-run homer by Darick Hall in the eighth inning of a 3-3 ballgame lifted the Indianapolis Indians to a 7-3 win over the St. Paul Saints on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field. The Indians finished the seven-game series with a 6-1 record against the Saints, tacking onto their Triple-A leading 27-9 home record this season.

The Saints (31-36) tied the game at three runs apiece on an RBI double by Anthony Prato in the top of the eighth before the Indians (40-28) rallied. The first two batters of the bottom half reached base safely, with Peguero's two-bagger and Hall's homer both coming with one out against Ryan Jensen (L, 2-4).

Indianapolis opened the scoring in the bottom of the first on a two-run triple by Nick Yorke. The lead held until the fifth, when Noah Cardenas launched a two-run homer to tie the game. Nick Solak regained the lead in the bottom half with an RBI single, giving Indy a 3-2 advantage.

Eddy Yean opened a bullpen game and tossed 2.0 hitless innings. Kyle Nicolas (W, 2-0), as the fifth of six pitchers for the Indians, surrendered the game-tying run before Hunter Stratton closed the contest.

Hall's home run clocked in at 111.4 MPH off the bat, marking the hardest-hit home run ball by an Indians batter this season. The previous hardest-hit homer was by Malcom Nuñez (111.1 MPH) on April 9 at Louisville.

The Indians begin a six-game series at Huntington Park, home of the Columbus Clippers, on Tuesday at 7:05 PM. Neither team has named a starter for the series-opening contest.







