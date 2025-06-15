Jacksonville Completes Six-Game Sweep of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp completed their six-game sweep of the Rochester Red Wings with a 5-4 win in 10 innings Sunday afternoon at Innovative Field.

With the game tied at four, Brian Navarreto began the 10th inning at second for Jacksonville (43-26). Albert Almora drew a walk and Jacob Berry was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Troy Johnston reached on a fielder's choice, scoring Navarreto from third putting the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 5-4.

After two scoreless frames, the Jumbo Shrimp opened the scoring in the top of the third. A double coupled with a fielding error allowed Navarreto to reach third. Almora drove in Navarreto with a sac fly off Rochester (22-45) starter Seth Shuman. Two batters later, Johnston doubled and went to third on a base hit from Jakob Marsee. A wild pitch plated Johnston as the second run for Jacksonville.

The Red Wings quickly responded in the bottom of the third. With one out, Nasim Nuñez singled and stole second. Daylen Lile plated Nuñez on a base hit, cutting the deficit to one. Brady House followed with an RBI double, tying the game at two.

Rochester grabbed the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Lile began the inning with a double and scored on a base hit from House in the next at-bat, putting the Red Wings ahead 3-2.

Jacksonville tied the game in the top of the sixth. With two outs, Graham Pauley (3) clobbered a solo home run, tying the game at three.

The Jumbo Shrimp took their second lead in the top of the ninth. With one out, Matt Mervis singled and went to second on a groundout from Andrew Pintar. Maximo Acosta doubled home Mervis giving Jacksonville a 4-3 advantage.

The Red Wings managed to tie the game again in the bottom of the ninth. Drew Millas started the frame with a walk and stole second. Nuñez plated Millas with a base hit, tying the game at four.

