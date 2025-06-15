Red Wings Draw over 31,000 Fans Father's Day Weekend

June 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings had a fan-filled weekend, drawing massive crowds to Innovative Field. During the final three games of the series, the team welcomed an impressive 31,526 fans, marking the highest attendance for a three-game stretch since Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16 of last year (36,914).

WEEKEND ATTENDANCE BREAKDOWN:

- Friday, June 13: 10,167

- Saturday, June 14: 11,556

- Sunday, June 15: 9,803

In addition to the weekend milestones, the Red Wings also recorded impressive attendance numbers for a six-game stretch, totaling 47,015 fans from Tuesday, June 10, through Sunday, June 15.

SIX-GAME ATTENDANCE BREAKDOWN:

- Tuesday, June 10: 5,859

- Wednesday, June 11: 5,207

- Thursday, June 12: 4,423

- Friday, June 13: 10,167

- Saturday, June 14: 11,556

- Sunday, June 15: 9,803

Tickets for all remaining Red Wings home games are available at RedWingsBaseball.com, by calling (585) 454-1001, or purchasing them directly at the Innovative Field Box Office.







International League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.