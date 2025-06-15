Red Wings Draw over 31,000 Fans Father's Day Weekend
June 15, 2025 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings had a fan-filled weekend, drawing massive crowds to Innovative Field. During the final three games of the series, the team welcomed an impressive 31,526 fans, marking the highest attendance for a three-game stretch since Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16 of last year (36,914).
WEEKEND ATTENDANCE BREAKDOWN:
- Friday, June 13: 10,167
- Saturday, June 14: 11,556
- Sunday, June 15: 9,803
In addition to the weekend milestones, the Red Wings also recorded impressive attendance numbers for a six-game stretch, totaling 47,015 fans from Tuesday, June 10, through Sunday, June 15.
SIX-GAME ATTENDANCE BREAKDOWN:
- Tuesday, June 10: 5,859
- Wednesday, June 11: 5,207
- Thursday, June 12: 4,423
- Friday, June 13: 10,167
- Saturday, June 14: 11,556
- Sunday, June 15: 9,803
Tickets for all remaining Red Wings home games are available at RedWingsBaseball.com, by calling (585) 454-1001, or purchasing them directly at the Innovative Field Box Office.
