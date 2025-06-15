SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 15, 2025

June 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets (29-39) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (34-31)

June 15, 2025 | Game 66 | Home Game 34 | PNC Field | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

RH Dedniel Núñez (1-1, 4.00) vs. RH Sean Boyle (4-5, 4.63)

Núñez: Pitched one scoreless inning in 6/12 ND @ SWB; Opener for RH Blade Tidwell (4-3, 4.14)

Boyle: Allowed 3 R (1 ER) on 5 H over 3.0 relief IP in 6/07 ND @ STP with 2 K & 0 BB (4-1 Saints)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (June 14, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Syracuse Mets 5-1 Saturday night at PNC Field. After allowing a run in the opening frame, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre held Syracuse scoreless for eight innings, winning their season-best sixth game in a row.

Syracuse took the lead in the top of the first off RailRiders starter Carlos Carrasco. David Villar's base hit plated Travis Jankowski for an early 1-0 edge three batters in.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tied the game in the bottom of the fourth off Mets starter Nolan McLean. #12 Yankees Prospect Everson Pereira walked to lead off, and T.J. Rumfield drove him home with a double to tie the game at one. The RailRiders took the lead in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run frame. After Jose Rojas, Andrew Velazquez, and Ismael Munguia loaded the bases with no one out, #19 Yankees Prospect Jorbit Vivas worked a walk to break the tie and give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 2-1 advantage. Pereira plated Velazquez with a force out to pull ahead two scores. In the seventh, Pereira added to the margin, launching a 395-foot two-run homer to right for a 5-1 lead to cap the scoring.

Carrasco tossed 3.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits. Colten Brewer (1-1) worked three perfect innings in relief for the win. Harrison Cohen held the lead with 1.1 scoreless frames in his Triple-A debut, and Geoff Hartlieb worked 1.2 frames to earn the save. #6 Mets Prospect McLean (2-3) pitched 6.0 frames, surrendering three runs on four hits in the loss.

RIVALRY WEEK? Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has clinched the season series with Syracuse, taking 13 of 17 games with seven remaining between the clubs. The RailRiders won eight of 12 at NBT Bank Stadium over the first five weeks of the season in addition to each game this series. The Mets return to PNC Field for one more series in the second half from August 26 to 31.

CLEANING UP- The RailRiders head into play Sunday looking for their first series sweep in over a year. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre recorded two sweeps in their 89-win campaign last year, taking down Norfolk and Jacksonville on the road. The club's current six-game winning streak is its longest of 2025.

ON THE BUMP- Sean Boyle gets the nod in today's finale against the Mets. In six career appearances against Syracuse, including five starts, the right-hander is 3-2 with 42 strikeouts and seven walks over 30 innings of work.

POWERING UP- Everson Pereira has three doubles and a home run this week. He has regained the team lead with 11 home runs. The outfielder, however, only had two doubles in his 40 games of the year but has three over his last three games.

ON IT- Jesús Rodríguez is riding a 12-game on-base streak into play today. The catcher has reached by way of a base hit in 38 of his 47 Triple-A games played and has reached safely in 45 of those 47. Rodríguez had three hits Friday to raise his average back to a league-best .354 clip.

SWOONING- Braden Shewmake is riding an eight-game hitting streak as play begins tonight. The infielder was batting .194 at the end of May, but a .382 average in June has raised his overall number to .244.

FAST START- Brennen Davis has reached safely in each of his first nine games since joining the RailRiders roster on June 3 while the team was in St. Paul. The outfielder has four home runs, three doubles and scored eight times while driving in nine over his first week-plus on the roster.

LEFTY BACK- New York optioned left-hander Brent Headrick to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. The southpaw has gone 2-0 over eight games for the RailRiders this season and sports a 3.72 ERA in Triple-A. Headrick has made 11 appearances for the Yankees in two stints on the MLB roster, working 5.1 scoreless innings between March and April before allowing seven earned runs over his next eight innings during the most recent recall.

BULLPEN BOOSTER- Harrison Cohen was promoted from Somerset. The right-hander appeared in 20 games for the Patriots, working a 1-2 record with a 2.01 ERA and registering two saves. Cohen signed as a non-drafted free agent in 2022 out of George Washington University.

LVLL- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre heads to Louisville this coming week to close the first half of the 2025 season. The RailRiders have not played at Louisville Slugger Field since 2019, but have hosted that Bats twice since 2021.

ACTIVATE- Edinson Durán was reinstated from the Development List prior to Saturday's game against the Mets. Duran has seen action in three games this year, including one appearance on the mound.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York fell 4-3 to Boston. The Red Sox scored a single run in four separate innings against Carlos Rodon to clinch the series with one game to go... Somerset lost 7-2 to Portland. Spencer Jones hit his 12th home run in the loss... Hudson Valley beat Greenville 1-0. Griffin Herring struck out eight over 6.2 innings of work for his first Renegades victory... Tampa was trounced 14-1 by Clearwater. Brian Sanchez drove in the lone Tarpons tally.







