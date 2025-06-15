Knights Beat Bulls 6-3

June 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - Nick Maton singled home the tie-breaking runs in the fifth inning as the Charlotte Knights snapped Durham's four-game winning streak 6-3 at the DBAP on Sunday night.

The Bulls (39-30) led 3-2 into the top of the fifth before a short rain delay halted play. When the game resumed, the Knights (33-36) pushed across three against reliever Sean Hunley (L, 2-2). The Bulls committed a pair of errors, walked two and permitted a pair of hits.

Carson Williams cranked his 10th home run of the year in the last of the first to put Durham up 3-1.

Logan Workman worked four innings in his second start of the week against the Knights. Workman gave up two runs and fanned six.

How It Happened: The fifth inning was key to the Knights' victory. Hunley issued a leadoff walk before Corey Julks lined out. Tim Elko, who homered in the first inning, singled to left to set up the inning. However, Tristan Gray lined out to first baseman Bob Seymour, who attempted to double off Bryan Ramos at second base. But Seymour's throw was low and behind Williams covering second base for an error. Korey Lee then bounced to Jamie Westbrook, whose long throw was dug by Seymour, but Seymour's right foot rocked forward off the bag allowing Lee to reach and a run to score. Following another walk, Maton singled to center to put the Knights up 5-3.

What's Next: The Bulls make their first-ever trip to Omaha to face the Storm Chasers on Tuesday at 1:05 PM ET. Joe Rock (2-5, 4.71) is slated to start the opener of six for the Bulls. Durham returns home on Tuesday, June 24th to start the second half against Memphis.







International League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.