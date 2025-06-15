Caissie and Noland Claim Series with 3-0 Win
June 15, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs won this week's seven-game series against the Louisville Bats with a 3-0 win behind Connor Noland's sixth quality start and a pair of homers from Owen Caissie and Dixon Machado.
In the final game of the long seven-game set, Iowa scored the first two runs of the game in the bottom of the third inning as Owen Caissie ripped a two-run homer and the lead was 2-0 through the fifth inning.
Iowa extended its lead in the bottom of the fifth inning as Dixon Machado crushed his second homer with a solo shot and the lead was 3-0.
Starting pitcher Connor Noland earned his sixth quality start of the season, earned his sixth win of the season as well (both team-highs) as he worked 6.0 innings, allowed four hits, walked two and struck out one batter in the process.
Noland ranks second place in the International League and Triple-A with six quality starts, just behind Nabil Crismatt of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs with seven.
With Monday off, the Iowa Cubs travel to Nashville to take on the Sounds on Tuesday, June 17 as first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT.
