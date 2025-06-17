Bisons' "Lacrosse Night at the Ballpark" on June 26 to Feature NLL Finals MVP Ian MacKay, All 3 NLL Cups

June 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Another N.L.L. Championship by the Buffalo Bandits means another must-attend Lacrosse Night at the Ballpark as the Buffalo Bisons host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday, June 26 at Sahlen Field, presented by LEGENDS (6:35 p.m. | Swan St. gate 5:00 p.m.).

For this year's event, N.L.L. Finals MVP Ian MacKay has the honors of throwing the night's Ceremonial First Pitch after his dominant playoff performance helped guide the Bandits to their third consecutive championship. Lacrosse Night will also feature a pre-game Autograph Session from 5-6 p.m. as the Swan St. gate ONLY will open at the special time of 5:00 p.m. (Bandits players scheduled to appear are to be announced).

There will also be a Bandits Championship Game Rally Towel Giveaway for the first 500 fans through the Swan St. gate while fans will be able to get photos taken with ALL THREE N.L.L. Cups (5:30-7:30 p.m.) won by the Bandits in their building of the latest National Lacrosse League dynasty.

Lacrosse night will once again feature an appearance/performance from the Bandettes and a visit from the official mascot of the Bandits, Rax. The Bisons players will wear their Lacrosse-themed Jerseys during their game against the IronPigs.

TICKETS are available at Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Fans can save nearly 20% when purchasing their Lacrosse Night tickets in advance of June 26.

MacKay recorded a career-high 37 goals during the 2024-2025 season and continued his great success in the playoffs for the Bandits. Along with leading Buffalo with 16 goals in the team's six total playoff games, MacKay recorded seven goals and five assists in the three-game Finals victory over the Saskatchewan Rush. In 100 career games with the Bandits, MacKay has scored 97 goals and 187 total points.

For more information on Lacrosse Night, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com/Lacrosse.







International League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.