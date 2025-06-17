Marlins' Rob Brantly to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville

June 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins catcher Rob Brantly will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp when he serves as the starting catcher and hits third on Tuesday at the Syracuse Mets from NBT Bank Stadium.

Brantly was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 21, 2025, with a right lat strain. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list on May 24, 2025. He played three games for the Marlins this season, has last being April 20. Brantly cracked three hits in seven at-bats while also recording one RBI.

A native of San Diego, California, Brantly was drafted in the third round of the 2010 draft by the Detroit Tigers. The Marlins acquired Brantly via a trade with the Tigers on July 23, 2012. He debuted in the major leagues the following season, his first game being the Marlins' Opening Day matchup against the Washington Nationals.

Since his first stint with the Marlins, Brantly has played for 10 different organizations over 12 professional seasons, including two separate seasons with the Chicago White Sox and his second and current stint with the Marlins. In the big leagues, Brantly owns a career slash line of .226/.286/.323 in 140 games. He has 97 career hits, as well as seven home runs and 38 RBIs.

Brantly is the 12th Marlin to embark on a rehab assignment in 2025 with Jacksonville. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (April 1-April 10), right-hander Declan Cronin (April 10-April 18; May 27-May 31), outfielder Jesús Sánchez (April 10-April 15), infielder Connor Norby (April 12-April 17), catcher Nick Fortes (May 1-May 4), left-hander Ryan Weathers (May 2-May 14), outfielder Derek Hill (May 7-May 12), infielder Otto Lopez (May 16-May 18), right-hander Eury Pérez (May 22-June 9), outfielder Dane Myers (May 27-May 30), and infielder Xavier Edwards (May 29-May 31) have also rehabbed with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2025.







